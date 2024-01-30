               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Saudi Crown Prince Holds Banquet In Honor Of Kuwait Amir


1/30/2024 3:05:27 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 30 (KUNA) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud held a banquet in honor of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation. (end)
