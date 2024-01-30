Kuwait Amir, Saudi Crown Prince Engage In Official Talks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, heading the Kuwaiti side, engaged in official talks at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud, Prime Minister and head of the Saudi side.

The session handled a myriad of issues, including the deeply rooted ties between the two nations, modes of developing already existing partnership and furthering cooperation to support efforts of Gulf Cooperation Council member countries.

The two also discussed issues of common interest, countering regional and international challenges as well as exchanged perspectives on developments and efforts made in that regard. (end) aab

