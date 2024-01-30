His Highness Amir Sends Cable Of Thanks To Saudi King

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Tuesday a cable of thanks to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed great and sincere appreciation and thanks to King Salman for warm reception and hospitality His Highness the Amir and his accompanying delegation obtained during the state visit paid to the Kingdom earlier in the day.

This shows the deep-rooted historical relations between the two sisterly countries and their people, according to the cable.

His Highness the Amir said: "In the first visit outside the country after assuming office, we would like to commend the Kingdom's high-level status and pivotal role on regional and international levels".

His Highness the Amir stressed keenness on cementing relations between the two countries and their nations.

His Highness the Amir further voiced his great pride and thanks for the King Abdulaziz Order he obtained, saying that it shows the deep-rooted brotherhood between the two countries.

Finally, His Highness the Amir wished everlasting good health to the King, and further progress and prosperity to the Kingdom. (end)

msa







