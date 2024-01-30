Kuwait Amir Sends Cable To Saudi Crown Prince Thanking Him For The Warm Hospitality

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable on Tuesday to Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, thanking him for the warm hospitality during his visit to the Kingdom.

In his cable, His Highness the Amir added that such welcome reflected the historical relations and kinship that bind the two countries.

His Highness the Amir noted as his first foreign visit to the Kingdom since assuming office, he praise the high position held by the kingdom and its pivotal and important role at the regional and international arenas, stressing keenness to consolidate the relations further that bring together the two brotherly countries and peoples.

His Highness the Amir also expressed his deep thanks and gratitude for granting him King Abdulaziz Order, stressing on this occasion his great pride in this generous fraternal gesture.

His Highness the Amir finally expressed best wishes for the Kingdom, its progress and prosperity under Prince Mohammad's wise leadership. (end)

