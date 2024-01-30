Thunder Energies Corporation Announces Major Strategic Initiatives For 2024 Following A Transformative Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunder Energies Corporation, a company at the forefront of real estate development, is proud to announce a series of significant initiatives for 2024, following a year of substantial achievements and transformations.

In 2023, Thunder Energies made remarkable strides, transitioning from a CBD hemp company to a dynamic real estate development firm. This strategic pivot has set the stage for a series of ambitious projects and partnerships in the coming year.

Key Initiatives for 2024

In collaboration with Exchange LLC and C&S Advisors, Thunder Energies is excited to announce that it will be facilitating a Form 211 filing. This significant move will enable our shareholders to trade their shares more freely on the open market, reflecting our commitment to shareholder value and liquidity.The company is set to launch a stock offering valued at $500 million, a strategic upgrade from the previously anticipated $75 million Regulation-A offering. This bold step is aimed at injecting a substantial number of shares into the marketplace, demonstrating our confidence in the company's future and commitment to growth.Thunder Energies has made a significant leap in its investment strategy by placing under contract a prime parcel of land in Commerce, Georgia, and forging a strategic alliance with Wyndham Hotels. This move, in collaboration with Greengate-an EB-5 international funding firm-and Skyline Engineering, both Atlanta-based development experts, will be instrumental in the creation of the Bear Village Resorts.In line with our commitment to shareholder security and company stability, Thunder Energies will acquire a fixed-income portfolio. This acquisition, expected no later than Q2 2024, will bolster our balance sheet, provide operational cash flow to the company and offer a safeguard for our shareholders' investments.

A Year of Transformation and Achievement

In 2023, Thunder Energies experienced a transformative year, marked by a successful overhaul of its management team from the previous year, becoming fully compliant with all regulatory reporting and a smooth transition to a new business model. This strategic shift not only aligns with our future objectives but also establishes a solid foundation for the upcoming initiatives we have planned. Our team's dedication and strategic vision have been instrumental in positioning the company for these exciting new ventures.

"We are thrilled to embark on these ambitious projects, each reflecting our commitment to growth, innovation, and shareholder value," said Ricardo Haynes, CEO of Thunder Energies Corporation. "The coming year is poised to be a landmark period in our company's history, and we are eager to deliver on these promises to our valued shareholders and partners."

About Thunder Energies Corporation:

Thunder Energies Corporation is a real estate development company that prides itself on identifying and capitalizing on unique and lucrative opportunities in various diversified sectors. With a strategic focus on innovation and value creation, Thunder Energies is committed to delivering sustainable growth and shareholder value.

