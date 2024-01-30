The Prebiotics Market To Hit $13.26 Billion By 2029, Fructo-Oligo-Saccharides Segment Emerges As A Key Driver - Focus Insight Report By Arizton

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton's latest research report shows that the global prebiotics market will grow at a CAGR of 11.37% from 2023 to 2029.
Global Prebiotics Market Focus Report
The Global Prebiotics Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2029)
|
USD 13.26 Billion
|
Market Size (2023)
|
USD 6.95 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
11.37
%
|
Historic Year
|
2021-2022
|
Base Year
|
2023
|
Forecast Year
|
2024-2029
The growing awareness of the health benefits of
prebiotics, such as improved gut health and overall digestive function, and increased consumption of functional dairy products is anticipated to boost the growth of the global market.
APAC has the largest share in 2023 and is the fastest-growing probiotics market from 2023 to 2029. The constant development and launch of innovative products are essential for vendors operating in this highly competitive market to achieve healthy sales growth and increase market share.
In recent years, the global prebiotics market has witnessed many strategic initiatives by key vendors, intensifying market competitiveness. Prebiotic manufacturers aim to leverage the strength of similar players and other diversified vendors in the global prebiotic market to increase their market presence and product competitiveness.
The major players focus on strategic acquisitions, licensing, and collaboration agreements with emerging players to enter the prebiotics market and access commercially launched products. For instance, in 2021, Taiyo GmBH, a German manufacturer of natural dietary fibers, and Asiros, a Danish producer of fruit powders, collaborated to create and market high-fiber fruit variants.
Fructo-oligo-Saccharides is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 12.64% during 2023-2029, There is a global trend for fiber enrichment, sugar reduction, and prebiotic effects due to health benefits. Complex FOS is considered a prebiotic, and the demand for prebiotics is rising as they help in sugar reduction, fiber enrichment, prebiotics effect, flavor enhancement, low glycemic index, and more. Key vendors increasingly invest in the launch of cost-effective products. In addition, FOS yields a lower carbon footprint than other prebiotics, which makes it more friendly than other ingredients in the market. FOS is a conditioning agent to make hair smooth and easy to comb, preventing fizzy hair and breakage.
The Following Market Segment Analysis is included in this Report
Product Segmentation & Forecast
Ingredient type Application
Inulin Galacto-Oligo-Saccharides Fructo-Oligo-Saccharides Others
Functional Food and Beverages Dietary Supplements Age Group Distribution Channels
Supermarkets &
Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Drug Stores Online Stores
Vendors
BENEO GmBH Cosucra FrieslandCampina Roquette Frères Yakult Honsha Sensus Symrise DSM Clasado Biosciences Chr. Hansen InBiose Nexira OptiBiotix Health Galam Jarrow Formulas Inc Cargill Inc Kraft Heinz Parmalat Spa
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
What is the expected value of the global prebiotics market by 2029?
What is driving the growth of the global prebiotics market?
Which ingredient type holds the highest market share in prebiotics?
What are the key applications driving the prebiotics market?
Table of Content
CHAPTER – 1: Prebiotics Market Overview
Executive Summary Key Findings
CHAPTER – 2: Prebiotics Market
GLOBAL: Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions)
CHAPTER – 3: Prebiotics Market Segmentation Data
GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Ingredients (2023-2029; $Billions)
Inulin Galacto-Oligo-Saccharides Fructo-Oligo-Saccharides Others GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Application (2023-2029; $Billions)
Functional Food & Beverages Dietary Supplements GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Age Group (2023-2029; $Billions) GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Distribution Channel (2023-2029; $Billions)
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Drug Stores Online Stores
CHAPTER – 4: Key Regions Overview
North America: Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions)
Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in US Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Canada Europe: Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions)
Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Germany Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in France Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in UK Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Italy Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Spain
APAC: Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions)
Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in China Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Japan Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in India Latin America: Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions)
Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Brazil Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Mexico Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Argentina Middle East & Africa: Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market (2023-2029; $Billions)
Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Turkey Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in Saudi Arabia Projected Revenue of Prebiotics Market in South Africa
CHAPTER – 5:
Prebiotics Market Prospects & Opportunities
Prebiotics Market Opportunities & Trends Prebiotics Market Drivers Prebiotics Market Constraints
CHAPTER – 6:
Prebiotics Industry Overview
Prebiotics Market - Competitive Landscape Prebiotics Market – Key Vendor Profiles Prebiotics Market – Other Prominent Vendors Prebiotics Market - Key Strategic Recommendations
CHAPTER – 7: Appendix
Research Methodology Abbreviations About Arizton
