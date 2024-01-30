               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Global Streaming Analytics Market Forecast 2024-2030: A USD 132.26 Billion Market By 2030, With Robust Growth In Cloud Deployment And Predictive Asset Management


1/30/2024 3:00:47 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Streaming Analytics Market by Component (Services, Software), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), Application, Industry - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Streaming Analytics Market is experiencing a significant surge, with an estimated value reaching USD 27.50 billion in 2023. Experts foresee a continuous growth trend, anticipating a market size of USD 34.40 billion in 2024 and an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.14% leading to a market value of USD 132.26 billion by 2030.

This exclusive research publication announcing a comprehensive analysis of the Streaming Analytics Market provides an in-depth exploration of the market dynamics, technological advancements, and future growth prospects.

The FPNV Positioning Matrix and Market Share Analysis are key features of the study. These analytical tools provide a sophisticated evaluation and comparison of market vendors, delving into Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction to aid stakeholders in making strategic decisions.

Insightful Market Segmentation & Coverage

The Streaming Analytics Market analysis segments the market meticulously, with a focus on:

  • Services that encompass Deployment & Integration, Managed Services, Professional Services, and Support & Maintenance
  • Software solutions including proprietary and open-source alternatives
  • Deployment options bifurcated into Cloud-based and On-Premises solutions
  • Applications ranging from Fraud Detection, Risk Management, to Sales & Marketing, and more
  • Industries such as Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, and Retail & E-Commerce
  • Geographic regions including the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa

Strategic Competitive Landscape Assessment

The report covers key company profiles in the Streaming Analytics domain, including innovators and industry leaders who play a significant role in shaping market trajectories. The competitive assessment section offers invaluable insights into the market players' strategies, product lines, and operational excellence.

Moreover, the research publication offers diverse perspectives on market penetration strategies, highlighting the significant growth opportunities across mature and emerging sectors. It elucidates competitive intelligence aspects that are critical for companies aiming to expand their footprint in this vibrant market sector.

With a focus on product development and innovation trends, the report illuminates pathways leading to the future of streaming technologies. Businesses, investors, and other stakeholders will find the data and analysis provided indispensable for informed decision-making, unlocking the potential within the streaming analytics landscape.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 190
Forecast Period 2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $34.4 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $132.26 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.1%
Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Streaming Analytics Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Component

  • Services
    • Deployment & Integration
    • Managed Services
    • Professional Services
    • Support & Maintenance
  • Software

Deployment

  • Cloud
  • On-Premises

Application

  • Fraud Detection
  • Location Intelligence
  • Network Management & Optimization
  • Predictive Asset Management
  • Risk Management
  • Sales & Marketing
  • Supply Chain Management

Industry

  • Banking, Financial Services & Insurance
  • Energy & Utilities
  • Government
  • Healthcare & Life Sciences
  • Manufacturing
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Retail & E-Commerce
  • Telecommunication & IT
  • Transportation & Logistics

Companies Profiled

  • Crosser Technologies
  • EsperTech Inc.
  • Impetus Technologies, Inc.
  • INETCO Systems Limited
  • Informatica Inc.
  • International Business Machines Corporation
  • Materialize, Inc.
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • SAP SE
  • SAS Institute Inc.
  • Software AG
  • SQLstream by Guavus, Inc.
  • Striim, Inc.
  • Tibco Software Inc.
  • WSO2 LLC


For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Global Streaming Analytics Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN30012024004107003653ID1107788504

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search