(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Streaming Analytics Market by Component (Services, Software), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), Application, Industry - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Global Streaming Analytics Market is experiencing a significant surge, with an estimated value reaching USD 27.50 billion in 2023. Experts foresee a continuous growth trend, anticipating a market size of USD 34.40 billion in 2024 and an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.14% leading to a market value of USD 132.26 billion by 2030.
This exclusive research publication announcing a comprehensive analysis of the Streaming Analytics Market provides an in-depth exploration of the market dynamics, technological advancements, and future growth prospects.
The FPNV Positioning Matrix and Market Share Analysis are key features of the study. These analytical tools provide a sophisticated evaluation and comparison of market vendors, delving into Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction to aid stakeholders in making strategic decisions.
Insightful Market Segmentation & Coverage
The Streaming Analytics Market analysis segments the market meticulously, with a focus on:
Services that encompass Deployment & Integration, Managed Services, Professional Services, and Support & Maintenance Software solutions including proprietary and open-source alternatives Deployment options bifurcated into Cloud-based and On-Premises solutions Applications ranging from Fraud Detection, Risk Management, to Sales & Marketing, and more Industries such as Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, and Retail & E-Commerce Geographic regions including the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa
Strategic Competitive Landscape Assessment
The report covers key company profiles in the Streaming Analytics domain, including innovators and industry leaders who play a significant role in shaping market trajectories. The competitive assessment section offers invaluable insights into the market players' strategies, product lines, and operational excellence.
Moreover, the research publication offers diverse perspectives on market penetration strategies, highlighting the significant growth opportunities across mature and emerging sectors. It elucidates competitive intelligence aspects that are critical for companies aiming to expand their footprint in this vibrant market sector.
With a focus on product development and innovation trends, the report illuminates pathways leading to the future of streaming technologies. Businesses, investors, and other stakeholders will find the data and analysis provided indispensable for informed decision-making, unlocking the potential within the streaming analytics landscape.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 190
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $34.4 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $132.26 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 25.1%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Streaming Analytics Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Component
Services
Deployment & Integration Managed Services Professional Services Support & Maintenance Software
Deployment
Application
Fraud Detection Location Intelligence Network Management & Optimization Predictive Asset Management Risk Management Sales & Marketing Supply Chain Management
Industry
Banking, Financial Services & Insurance Energy & Utilities Government Healthcare & Life Sciences Manufacturing Media & Entertainment Retail & E-Commerce Telecommunication & IT Transportation & Logistics
Companies Profiled
Crosser Technologies EsperTech Inc. Impetus Technologies, Inc. INETCO Systems Limited Informatica Inc. International Business Machines Corporation Materialize, Inc. Microsoft Corporation Oracle Corporation SAP SE SAS Institute Inc. Software AG SQLstream by Guavus, Inc. Striim, Inc. Tibco Software Inc. WSO2 LLC
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Streaming Analytics Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN30012024004107003653ID1107788504
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.