(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Reagents - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The latest comprehensive research on the global Laboratory Reagents Market highlights a buoyant growth outlook with an expected colossal increase in market size to US$40.3 billion by the year 2030.
As the industry sees substantial advancements, the Molecular Biology sector is forecasted to experience a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% through the end of the analysis period.
With the United States at the forefront, holding a substantial market valuation of US$8.3 billion, growth prospects appear promising. Moreover, Asia-Pacific regions, including China, Japan, and India, are showcasing impressive market expansion. Notably, China is projected to ascend at an 8.4% CAGR, reinforcing its position in the global Laboratory Reagents landscape.
Strategic Insights into the Dynamic Market
Detailed assessments of economic conditions and market sentiments provide vital insights for stakeholders. Meticulous market presence analysis across diverse geographies helps businesses gauge regional dynamics. Valuable access to interactive peer interactions and a wealth of digital resources offers in-depth understanding.
Economic Prospects and Challenges: A Balanced View
Despite the global economic outlook showing signs of progress, the sector continues to brace against various headwinds, including geopolitical uncertainties and inflationary pressures. Yet, advances in technology, such as generative AI, cloud computing, and climate technologies , are emerging as catalysts for investment and growth within the Laboratory Reagents sector.
With comprehensive coverage on global competitiveness and insights into key percentage market shares, professionals in the field are equipped with the necessary intelligence to make informed decisions.
The evolving landscape of the Laboratory Reagents Market presents a panorama of opportunities confronting the challenges of the present economic climate. The analytical coverage offers businesses, investors, and industry researchers a strategic vantage point, underpinning the significance of adaptability and resilience.
Armed with the latest data and projections, the global Laboratory Reagents Market is poised to continue on its upward trajectory, driven by innovation and a steadfast commitment to progress amidst global economic complexities.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 618
| Forecast Period
| 2022 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
| $25.1 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $40.3 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 6.1%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Companies Profiled
A.G. Scientific Inc. Abbott Diagnostics Agilent Technologies, Inc. BD Biosciences Beckman Coulter Inc. bioMérieux Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Exalpha Biologicals Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. GE Healthcare Lonza Biologics Ltd. Merck KGaA Meridian Life Science Inc. PerkinElmer Inc. Promega Corporation Qiagen N.V. R&D Systems SDIX LLC Shimadzu Corporation Takara Bio Inc. Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc. Waters Corp
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Laboratory Reagents Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN30012024004107003653ID1107788499
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.