American College Of Tax Counsel Elects New Fellows, Regents, And Officers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) These new Fellows add to the diversity and breadth of the College, and we are excited to see the contributions that each of these new Fellows will make to improve our profession in the years to come.” - Larry Campagna, President of the American College of Tax CounselROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At a meeting held on January 20, 2024, in San Francisco, California, the Board of Regents of the American College of Tax Counsel (the“College”) elected the following 7 new Fellows into its ranks:



Jorge E. Castro, Miller & Chevalier Chartered, Washington, DC

Karen Lapekas, Lapkas Law, P.A., Coral Gables, FL

Brian L. Oliner, Federation of Tax Administrators, Washington, DC

Nancy L. Prosser, Multistate Tax Commission, Washington, DC

Gilbert S. Rothenberg, American University Law School, Washington, DC

Peter D. Randolph, Lawless, Randolph & Dale, LLC, Bethesda, MD

Beverly L. Winstead, The Law Offices of Beverly Winstead, Laurel, MD



To become a Fellow of the College, individuals must be nominated by a current Fellow and then evaluated by a committee of the College's Board of Regents. Criteria for membership in the College include having been a member of the bar of one or more States of the United States (or the District of Columbia, possessions, or territories of the United States) for at least 15 years prior to the date of their election to membership as a Fellow in the College, with a career that is principally devoted to tax law and tax-related matters. Prospective Fellows must be currently engaged in (or retired or semi-retired from) full-time legal work, whether in private law practice, in a corporate legal or tax department, in a governmental legal position, in a trade association, in a law or business school or other graduate level teaching position, or a combination thereof. For all prospective Fellows, demonstration of a high standard of excellence and ethical conduct in the practice of tax law is required. This commitment can be shown in a number of ways, including through active involvement in the taxation committees or sections of national, international, regional, state, or local bar associations, as well as through significant legal writing, teaching in the field of taxation, and holding responsible senior-level office involving tax policy or administration with the federal, state, or local government, with a global intergovernmental organization, or with a multistate commission.



Larry Campagna, President of the College, welcomed the new Fellows at the College's meeting in San Francisco on January 20, 2024.“These new Fellows add to the diversity and breadth of the College, and we are excited to see the contributions that each of these new Fellows will make to improve our profession in the years to come,” said Campagna.



New Regents and Officers Elected



In addition, the College elected a number of Regents. Newly elected as Regents of the College are the following individuals:



Steven Dean, Boston University College of Law, Boston, MA

Diana L. Erbsen, DLA Piper LLP, New York, NY

David G. Shapiro, Saul Ewing LLP, Philadelphia, PA

Michael A. Clark, Michael A. Clark PLLC, Chicago, IL

Bruce P. Ely, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, Birmingham, AL



Current Regents re-elected for a second term are the following individuals:



Mary A. McNulty, Holland & Knight LLP, Dallas, TX

Julie A. Divola, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, San Francisco, CA

Alice G. Abreu, Temple University Beasley School of Law, Philadelphia, PA



The newly-elected Officers of the College are the following individuals:



Bahar A. Schippel, Snell & Wilmer, LLP, Phoenix, AZ, President

Michael J. Desmond, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, Los Angeles, CA, Vice President

Ameek A. Ponda, Sullivan & Worcester LLP, Boston, MA, Secretary-Treasurer

Larry A. Campagna, Chamberlain, Hrdlicka, White, Williams & Aughtry, P.C., Houston, TX, will continue as a member of the Board of Regents in his capacity as Immediate Past President of the College.



The College congratulates its new and continuing Regents and Officers. In addition, Mr. Campagna took time at the recent meeting of the Fellows of the College to thank the following Regents who had completed their many years of distinguished service on the Board of Regents: John Barrie of McLaughlin & Stern, LLP, New York, NY; Frank Agostino of Agostino and Associates, Hackensack, NJ; Jenny Johnson Ware of Chicago, IL; and Steve Looney of Dean, Mead, Egerton, Bloodworth, Capouano & Bozart, Orlando, FL.



About the American College of Tax Counsel



The American College of Tax Counsel, founded in 1981, is a nonprofit association of tax attorneys in private practice, law, business, and graduate school teaching positions, and government, who are recognized for their excellence in tax practice and their substantial contributions and commitment to the legal profession. One of the chief purposes of the College is to provide a mechanism for input by tax attorneys into the development of U.S. tax laws and policy. A Board of nineteen Regents serves as the governing body of the College, with one regent drawn from each of the thirteen federal judicial circuits, plus two at-large positions. The Board is rounded out by the four members of its Executive Committee -- President, Vice President, Secretary-Treasurer, and Immediate Past President. The College can be found online at .

Pamela Lyons

American College of Tax Counsel

+1 888-549-4177

email us here