SUNLIGHT RECOVERY LAUNCHES PRIMARY MENTAL HEALTH PROGRAM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

More People Nationwide Can Now Access Quality, In-Network Care

- Rami SleimanBOCA RATON, FLORIDA, US, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This month marked the start of a new comprehensive treatment program, Sunlight Recovery's Mental Health Program , which will help more people with primary mental health diagnoses access quality, in-network care. The Florida-based program serves adults, ages 18 and up, in Florida and nationwide, and could not be launching at a more critical time:Rates of mental illness continue to rise, straining an already over-burdened healthcare system. Between 2019 and 2022, use of mental health services jumped by almost 40 percent among insured adults, an article in Time reported in August 2023, quoting a study in JAMA Health Forum.Almost a third of adults in the U.S.-three times the number in 2019-report symptoms of anxiety and depression, the same Time article stated.Sunlight Recovery 's Mental Health Program is in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield, United Healthcare, Cigna, and CompPsych, and works with most insurance providers.“We are working to secure other major insurance contracts as well,” Chief Operating Officer Rami Sleiman, MBA, CHC, added.The new program provides“safe, supportive, and targeted mental health care in a comprehensive program,” according to Sleiman, and in“an environment of compassion and healing for people who are struggling with mental health issues.”Other key features of Sunlight Recovery's Mental Health Program include psychiatric care and medication management; 24-hour nursing care; specialized mental health therapy and group programming; weekly family therapy with a primary therapist; seven-day-a-week programming and support; residential and partial hospitalization; and safe, monitored housing with mental health staff available.Much work remains to be done in closing the treatment gap for people with anxiety, depression, and other psychiatric disorders. New treatment resources like Sunlight Recovery's Mental Health Program are a step in the right direction, but they can only help when those who need the help ask for it. Here Sleiman had a message of encouragement for anyone struggling with their mental health:“Seeking help is a strength, not a weakness, and within the supportive community of Sunlight Recovery, you'll find understanding hearts, compassionate ears, and a team dedicated to your health.”About Sunlight RecoverySunlight Recovery is a national behavioral health provider that treats a wide spectrum of mental health needs in adults, ages 18 and up. Its state-of-the-art facility in Boca Raton, Florida, offers residential and partial hospitalization programs to residents of Florida and people from other parts of the country.

Rami Sleiman

Sunlight Recovery

...