NJ Center For Tourette Syndrome Celebrates 20 Years Of Education, Advocacy, And Research

NJCTS Celebrates 20 Years of Serving the Tourette Syndrome Community

Youth Advocate Reina presents at an elementary school

Teens at the Tim Howard Leadership Academy at Rutgers

New Jersey-based non-profit ensures children and adults with Tourette Syndrome and associated disorders are empowered and accepted.

SOMERVILLE, NJ, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New Jersey Center for Tourette Syndrome and Associated Disorders (NJCTS) is celebrating their 20th anniversary of serving the Tourette Syndrome community throughout 2024. Founded in 2004 by Faith Rice, the center has not only provided a myriad of programs and services to support the many needs of the TS community, it has also provided hope for a future of better treatments and a cure.

Through numerous collaborations and partnerships, NJCTS developed one-of-a kind programs on behalf of the TS community regionally and worldwide. It established the world's first Cell & DNA Sharing Repository with Rutgers University, worked with New Jersey legislators to draft and introduce the first federal legislation for Tourette Syndrome, founded the TS Clinic and doctoral training program at Rutgers, and pioneered the patient-centered medical grand rounds training in hospitals presented by professionals and youth affected by the disorder.

Students, educators and parents have benefited from the NJCTS School In-Service Program. Presenters have also brought educational programming to the classroom, hospitals, community organizations, law enforcement, and underserved communities. Families have found camaraderie at Camp FantasTIC - the annual family retreat weekend - and through NJ Walks for TS fundraising events. Many kids and teens have been through various youth development programs including the Tim Howard Leadership Academy held annually at Rutgers University.

Accomplishments of the last five years:

.NJCTS created a Youth Council where youth, age 13 to 18, can share information and discuss relevant topics inherent to the TS community. The council takes the lead on the Teen and Parent Summit, participates in fundraising efforts during the NJ Walks for TS campaign, and creates and develops ways for increasing awareness and furthering the mission of NJCTS.

.The pandemic created a need for online connections in the TS community. From initial online programming grew both a monthly family support group, led by a psychologist specializing in TS, and a young adult networking group that meets regularly online and in person.

.A podcast titled The UpTIC was created to explore topics that are important to the TS community, especially the young adult population.

.To complement the free, professional webinar series that is hosted each month, NJCTS created an interactive online series called Tourette Talk allowing parents, educators, and those with TS to hear from experts in their field.

NJCTS is planning events throughout the year celebrating the anniverary, including an October gala, appropriately named "Keeping the Faith," in honor of the organization's founder and past Executive Director. The corporate community is encouraged to become a gala sponsor. Individual tickets are also on sale. Visit .

About NCTS:

New Jersey Center for Tourette Syndrome and Associated Disorders is a non-profit organization whose mission is to ensure children and adults with Tourette Syndrome and associated disorders are empowered and accepted through education, advocacy and research. Our focus is on providing high quality educational programs to the public, medical professionals, and teachers; advocating for individuals and families impacted by the disorder; and supporting ongoing and new research into the causes and treatments of Tourette Syndrome. Learn more at .

