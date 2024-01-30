R4G Launch Solution Love To Dine For Good To Help Fund Causes And Reward Dining

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Have a restaurant in LA, love to support local causes and reward your customers dining gift cards for your establishment join the club! We're using Recruiting for Good to do both

Love to Dine for Good participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund nonprofits and earn the sweetest dining gift cards to favorite restaurants in US

Are you sweet, love to make a positive impact, and want to fund your fun? Inspire your community to participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to earn $1000 for your mom club. To learn more visit

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact

Love to Dine for Good participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund nonprofits and earn the sweetest dining gift cards to favorite restaurants in US

Recruiting for Good (R4G) helps companies find professionals; rewards referrals to companies hiring with $1000 nonprofit donations and $1000 dining gift cards.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies sweet employment solutions by finding talented professionals; and helps fund causes. Including meaningful work program for kids; 'The Sweetest Gigs.'Recruiting for Good launch Love to Dine for Good a sweet 1 for 1 solution to help fund causes and reward dining.According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "We're making fundraising fun; love to collaborate with the sweetest restaurants , and reward their clients dining for GOOD!"AboutHave a Restaurant in LA, love to support causes, and reward your customers dining gift cards? Join the Club...inspire your community to participate in Recruiting for Good and we will generate proceeds by delivering sweet staffing services; make donations to nonprofits and reward generous dining gift cards for your sweet restaurant. To sign up visit Good for You +Community Too!Are you sweet, have a mom club in LA, and love to fund your fun? Inspire your community to participate in Recruiting for Good. Every successful referral that leads to a donation for a nonprofit, rescue, or school Recruiting for Good will reward mom club $1,000. To learn more visit Good for You +Community Too!Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values.Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund The Sweetest Gigs; and earn L.A.'s Sweetest Especially Curated Culinary Experiences for 12 Months to Share with Favorite Plus One; Cooking Classes, Prix Fix Dining, Signature CiaoBella Parties, A Sweet Day in LA (Party to Taste LA's Best Treats) and The Sweetest Wine & Food Celebrations in LA. Love to Play in LA and Party for Good? Join LA's Sweetest Club!

Carlos Cymerman

Recruiting for Good

+1 310-720-8324

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

Exceptionally Talented Girl 'LooksandBooks' works on The Sweetest Gigs and completed the sweetest foodie review of STK Steak