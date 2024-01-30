Global Cold Storage Market Predicted To Surge, Reaching USD 145.71 Billion By 2028 With A 13.83% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cold Storage Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The latest report on the Global Cold Storage Market offers an expansive overview of the sector, expecting significant growth from 2023 to 2028. Accelerating at an impressive CAGR of 13.83%, the market is anticipated to expand by an astounding USD 145.71 billion.

This expansion is attributed to crucial factors that include heightened awareness geared towards curbing food wastage, an uptick in frozen food consumption, and the strict adherence to regulations overseeing the storage and transport of commodities.

Market Analysis and Forecasts

Current market dynamics and upcoming trends have been meticulously analyzed, offering insights into the driving forces behind the cold storage industry's growth.

The emergence of fuel cell-based forklifts within refrigerated warehousing and the integration of automated storage/retrieval systems (AS/RS) alongside the Internet of Things (IoT) within cold chain logistics are pinpointed as key elements propelling market expansion.

Segmentation of Cold Storage Market



Meat and Seafood

Fruits and Vegetables

Bakery and Confectionery

Dairy and Frozen Products Other Applications

The market differentiates into private, semi-private, and public sectors, addressing various infrastructural needs across the cold storage industry. Geographically, the report segments the market into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America, presenting a comprehensive outlook on the global landscape.

Vendor Insights and Competitive Analysis

An extensive assessment of key players has been conducted to support clients in bolstering their market position. The evaluation includes a broad spectrum of vendors, revealing the competitive edge of the market. Importantly, the report illuminates the strategies vendors employ to capitalize on growth opportunities, aiding companies in their strategic planning efforts.

Strategic Growth Opportunities

With a forecast that unveils significant growth prospects, the report assists companies in identifying and leveraging potential opportunities for expansion. By providing a detailed scenario encompassing promotions, pricing, and competitive landscape, the research lends a strategic edge to stakeholders in a rapidly evolving market.

For industry participants and investors seeking meticulous market insights and trends, the Global Cold Storage Market report serves as a foundational resource for informed decision-making and long-term strategic planning.

Companies Profiled



Americold Realty Trust Inc.

Beijing Howcool Refrigeration Technology Co. Ltd.

Burris Logistics Co.

Changzhou Yuyan Refrigeration Equipment Co. Ltd.

Coldman Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

Commercial Cold Storage Group Ltd.

Congebec Logistics Inc.

Falcon Refrigeration Industry

Holt Logistics Corp.

Indicold Pvt Ltd.

Interstate Cold Storage Inc.

John Swire and Sons Ltd.

Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC

NewCold Cooperatief UA

Nor AM Cold Storage

RSA Global DWC LLC

Snowman Logistics Ltd.

Stellar

VersaCold Logistics Services Nichirei Corp.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900