Asian Cup Quarter Finals Tickets Now On Sale

Doha, Qatar: The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 announced on social media that tickets for Quarter Finals are now available for purchase.

This next phase of the tournament is set to be thrilling, with top teams vying for a spot in the semi-finals.

To secure a place in the stands and experience the exhilarating atmosphere live, fans can purchase their tickets here

The Quarter Finals lineup is shaping up as the defending champions Qatar set to take on Uzbekistan's White Wolves.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan will go head-to-head with Jordan in what's expected to be a closely contested match.

Australia awaits the victor of the South Korea vs Saudi Arabia clash, and the winners of the Bahrain vs Japan and Iran vs Syria matches will face off in the last game of the Quarter Finals.