LIVE MATCH: Saudi Arabia Vs Korea Republic AFC Asian Cup 2023

Doha, Qatar: The clash of heavyweights, Saudi Arabia vs. South Korea, will be the closing match for today.

The Saudi Arabian team and the South Korean team will face-off in what will undoubtedly be a nail-biter.

The South Korean Taeguk Warriors have amassed an impressive 8 goals so far and are among the highest scoring teams in the tournament. The Saudis have only managed to net half of that.

However, the Saudi Arabian Green Falcons are inversely one of the strongest teams in terms of defense, conceding only a single goal throughout the Group Stage games to South Korea's 6 goals conceded.

Despite both nations being Asian football powerhouses, both teams have experienced prolonged droughts in terms of championships, with the South Korean side last winning the coveted Asian trophy in 1960, and the Saudi side's last Asian Cup triumph being their successful 1996 campaign. Tonight one of the two teams will come even closer to ending this drought.

The Green Falcons and the Taeguk Warriors will battle it out at the Education City Stadium, with the winner of this match going on to face the Australian side at the Quarter-Finals.

Stay tuned as we bring you match highlights and a glimpse of the football atmosphere at the Education City Stadium.

SOUTH KOREA WINS!!!

120' + 4'

30 minutes of the Extra Time period officially over. This game is headed towards a fateful penalty shootout. Both teams fought hard and are exhausted, both have played some very beautiful football during the past 120 minutes, but now unfortunately, one has to go home.

SUBSTITUTION

Kim Min-Jae ---> OUT

IN <--- Park Jin-Seop

South Korea's defender #04 Kim Min-jae shoots the ball past Saudi Arabia's forward #11 Saleh al-Shehri uring the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup football match between Saudi Arabia and South Korea at Education City Stadium in al-Rayyan, west of Doha, on January 30, 2024. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)

Only 10 mins of the Extra Time period left, as it stands, both teams are headed towards a dramatic penalty shootout.

South Korea's midfielder #11 Hwang Hee-chan controls the ball past Saudi Arabia's defender #17 Hassan al-Tambakti during the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup football match between Saudi Arabia and South Korea at Education City Stadium in al-Rayyan, west of Doha, on January 30, 2024. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP)

KOREA EQUALIZES AT THE DEATH!

GOAL!

46' minutes: Saudi Arabia 1-0 Korea Republic

Saudi Arabia ambushes the Korean side with a quick attack that Abdullah Radif slides past Jo Hyeon Woo

HALF TIME!

34' minutes: Saudi Arabia 0-0 Korea Republic

Match starts





Teams Arrival !

The Saudi Arabia and Korea Republic national teams have made their grand arrival at Education City Stadium, gearing up for their much-awaited match.



Saudi Arabia

Korea Republic



Fan Focus! Fans of Saudi Arabia and Korea gather outside Education City Stadium.