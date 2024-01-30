(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) GMG Provides Commercialisation Update on Energy Savings Coating THERMAL-XR(R)



Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(ACN Newswire - January 30, 2024) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a business update on the commercialisation progress of THERMAL-XR® powered by GMG Graphene.

Nu-Calgon Launches CoolWorx® (THERMAL-XR®) in USA:

The Company is proud to announce Nu-Calgon has held its official launch of the CoolWorx® powered by GMG Graphene in the USA at the AHR Expo, one of the largest expositions for the Heating, Venting, Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVAC-R) industry in North America, with over 1,600 HVAC-R manufacturers exhibiting their products and services to more than 50,000 visitors in Chicago, USA, from the 22nd to 24th January 2024.

The product was launched under the new joint brand name "Nu-Calgon CoolWorx® powered by GMG Graphene" - as seen in Figure 1.0. The joint brand was in line with GMG's PRODUCT COMMERCIALISATION PROCESS, CORPORATE GROWTH & CHANNEL STRATEGY outlined in the Company's announcement on the 6th September 2023.

Figure 1.0 "Nu-Calgon CoolWorx® powered by GMG Graphene Brand" Joint Brand for THERMAL-XR® Coating.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



THERMAL-XR® Canada Approval:

The Department of Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has noted that THERMAL-XR®, powered by GMG Graphene, is approved for import and use within Canada. This paves the way for Canadian businesses, operating in HVAC-R industry, to access this cutting-edge coating solution through our North American Distributor Nu-Calgon.

THERMAL-XR® USA Approval:

THERMAL-XR® is progressing through the USA Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) approval process to import and sell in the USA. All the required documentation has been submitted, and the EPA has assigned a case number as part of the thorough evaluation of the product's safety and environmental impact. The Company believes the anticipated approval will be received in Q1 2024.

GMG's Managing Director and CEO, Craig Nicol, commented: "I am very excited to see Nu-Calgon officially launch the product at the Chicago AHR Expo and also to see the Canadian Government approve THERMAL-XR® powered by GMG Graphene for importation and sale in Canada. The Company is expecting the USA EPA approval in short order and then after this we can start selling into the largest HVAC-R coating market in the world - the United States of America with our distributor partner Nu-Calgon."

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processesBuild Revenue from Energy Savings ProductsDevelop Next-Generation BatteryDevelop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

About THERMAL-XR® powered by GMG Graphene:

THERMAL-XR® COATING SYSTEM is a unique method of improving the conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces and improving and maintaining the performance of new units at peak levels. The process coats and protects heat exchange surfaces while improving and rebuilding the lost corroded thermal conductivity and increasing the heat transfer rate by leveraging the physics of GMG Graphene, resulting in an efficiency improvement and a potential power reduction.

THERMAL-XR RESTORE® is powered by GMG Graphene. PATENT PENDING

About GMG

GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process.

GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications.

In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving paint), lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries").

