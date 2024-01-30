(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Dot Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global quantum dot industry, recognized for its revolutionary impact on display technologies and energy-efficient lighting solutions, has entered a new era of exponential growth, with the Asia-Pacific sector poised for rapid advancement. This comprehensive quantum dot market report delineates detailed insights into this burgeoning sector's future trajectory.

Illustrating a remarkable forecast, the market is projected to burgeon from $7.78 billion in 2023 to a robust $9.8 billion by 2024, achieving a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26%. This report dissects the driving forces of this expansion, such as the rise of quantum dot-enhanced consumer electronics and the escalating need for high-performance semiconductor materials.

Encapsulating the Segmental Analysis:



This compendious framework provides a segmental dissection by material, covering key components like cadmium selenide (CdSe), cadmium sulfide (CdS), silicon (Si), and indium arsenide (InAs).

It breaks down the market by verticals, including consumer electronics, healthcare, and defense, signifying the multidimensional applications of quantum dots. Additionally, an exploration of uses for quantum dots in medical devices, LEDs, and transistors is available, underlining their versatility.

Heading towards an auspicious horizon, the market valuation is projected to swell to $26.48 billion by 2028, cruising at a CAGR of 28.2%. This forward-looking analysis positions quantum dot solutions at the forefront of innovation, with custom solutions and integrations into solar cells and LEDs cited as key growth pillars.

Driving Demand in Consumer Electronics and Telecommunications

Augmenting the quantum dots market size, the report highlights significant demand upticks in smart television and mobile phone verticals across the globe. Such demand is propelling technological advancements, such as Q-dot technology in lighting, demonstrating efficiency values surmounting 200 lm/W with exquisite color rendering.

Equally essential are strategic corporate maneuvers, such as pivotal partnerships shaping the industry landscape. For instance, recent collaborations center on developing cost-effective, solution-printed microLED and quantum dot materials, paving the way for next-gen display technologies.

Furthermore, the acquisition of Nanosys's quantum dot business by Shoei Chemical, Inc., marks a strategic consolidation within the industry, destined to amplify the advanced materials sector.

Regional Insights:



North America emerged as the largest market in 2023, with substantial contributions to the quantum dot landscape. However, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the swiftest growing region, endorsed by burgeoning demand for quantum dot technologies.

With quantum dots' impressive properties captivating an array of industries, from consumer electronics to healthcare, the detailed analysis within this report showcases the vital market insights needed to understand current dynamics and anticipate future developments in the quantum dot sector.

Report Scope



Markets Covered:



By Material: Cadmium Selenide (CdSe); Cadmium Sulfide (CdS); Cadmium Telluride (CdTe); Indium Arsenide (InAs); Silicon (Si); Other Material



By Vertical: Consumer; Commercial; Telecommunications; Healthcare; Defense; Other Verticals

By Application: Medical Devices; Displays; Solar Cells; Photodetectors Sensors; Lasers; LED Lights; Batteries & Energy Storage Systems; Transistors; Other Applications

Countries:

Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain

Regions:

Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,

Data segmentations: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Profiled:



Crystalplex Corporation

InVisage Technologies

LG Display Co. Ltd.

Nanoco Group plc

NanoPhotonica Inc.

Nanosys Inc.

Navillum Nanotechnologies

Nexxus Lighting Inc.

NN-Labs LLC

Ocean NanoTech.

Osram Licht AG

QD Laser Inc.

Quantum Materials Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

3M Company

Apple Inc.

Life Technologies Corporation

Merck Group

Nano Elements Source LLC

Sigma-Aldrich Co.

Techinstro and Intelligent Materials Private Limited

RTX Corporation Silicofeller

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900