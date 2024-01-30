Lucasys Joins SAP® Partneredge® Open Ecosystem

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lucasys joins SAP's Open Ecosystem to further develop integration to SAP solutions

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucasys , a leading cloud software and service provider for rate-regulated utilities, is now a partner in the SAP ® PartnerEdg ® Open Ecosystem . Through this partner specialization, Lucasys will provide its customers with additional enhancements, automation, and flexibility to integrate with SAP S/4HANA® and other SAP solutions.



“This collaboration represents another exciting milestone for Lucasys, accelerating the value we can provide to customers leveraging SAP technologies,” expressed Lucasys Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Stephen Strang. He continued“As we join SAP's PartnerEdge Open Ecosystem, we are positioned to deliver integrated solutions that address the dynamic regulatory and business requirements of our customers.”

The SAP PartnerEdge Open Ecosystem presents members with the chance to offer certified integration solutions utilizing SAP's acclaimed program and its associated benefits. It grants access to a suite of tools and resources designed to promote solutions and services, construct pipelines, and deliver additional value for customers.

Lucasys continues to work closely with SAP, actively contributing to the ongoing progress and development within the SAP partner ecosystem.

About Lucasys

Lucasys provides software and technology-enabled services to empower finance, accounting, and tax professionals in asset-intensive industries to optimize the financial performance of their fixed assets and proactively meet changing regulatory and compliance requirements. With a core focus on rate-regulated utilities, Lucasys provides the industry and domain expertise utilities require to meet their business objectives. To learn more about Lucasys, visit .

Lucasys

Contact: Thomas Ferguson, CMO, Lucasys

1-844-582-2797

...