Covenant Clearinghouse Expands Litigation Team

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Covenant Clearinghouse, the nation's largest

servicer of real estate assessments, welcomes Jeff Johnson to the position of in-house General Counsel.

Prior to earning a Juris Doctor degree at Columbia University School of Law in 2001, Jeff served his country as a military Prisoner-of-War interrogator. Jeff's extensive legal career – including as a senior associate at New York-based Kirkland & Ellis LLP as well as a partner with Jackson Walker LLP – has primarily focused on complex real property litigation, including extensive first chair jury and bench trial litigation as well as state and federal appeals.

According to Covenant Clearinghouse's managing partner, Joe Alderman, "Jeff's vast, decades-long experience in real property law, and his multi-state admission to state and federal courts, makes him ideally suited to oversee Covenant Clearinghouse's expanding legal department."

About Covenant Clearinghouse: For over a decade Covenant Clearinghouse has acted as servicing agent and trustee in the administration of assessment rights – also called capital recovery fees or private transfer fees –created in connection with hundreds of billions of dollars of commercial and residential real estate projects, which help spread infrastructure costs while providing important community funding for non-profits.

Contact Megan Lee. [email protected] (T: 866-599-9450)

SOURCE Covenant Clearinghouse LLC