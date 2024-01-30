Innovaccer Launches Inscribe, The Revolutionary Healthcare AI Assistant, At Arab Health 2024

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Innovaccer , the leading health data platform accelerating healthcare innovation, is launching InScribe at Arab Health 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The AI technology transcribes, analyzes, and summarizes conversations between healthcare providers and patients in ambulatory care settings. It helps to drive high-quality outcomes across population health, customer relationship management, patient engagement, value-based care, self-serve analytics, and more.

"With InScribe, we're demonstrating our commitment to investing in and developing AI technologies that ensure high-quality healthcare data, ensuring providers have the right data in the right setting at the right time," said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO of Innovaccer. "This announcement perfectly complements our forward-thinking strategy, which revolves around the central pillar of improving productivity. We're moving from burnout to AI-driven productivity, simplifying healthcare delivery while improving care quality and patient experience. This endeavor offers a game-changing solution for Middle East healthcare organizations and enables a swift move toward realizing Vision 2030 across the region."

This innovative tool boasts two distinct offerings:

Enterprise : Integrated with InNote, Innovaccer's point-of-care assistant for clinicians, this version of InScribe elevates the experience of InNote users with relevant documentation and clinical insights drawn from EHR and claims data.

Individual : A stand-alone web-based tool with a mobile companion app, this version is aimed at independent practitioners and small provider groups. The intuitive UI design enables users to sign up and use the tool in minutes.

In addition to transcription and analysis, InScribe uses advanced AI technology to prepare encounter notes and clinical insights on quality in care gaps, coding gaps, and potential diagnoses for clinicians to consider. By helping to reduce time spent on documentation and streamlining workflows, InScribe empowers providers to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care.

"InScribe isn't just a transcription tool-it's a game-changer in the AI assistant space. It not only documents the conversation but also nudges the provider with real-time clinical insights during a visit," Shashank added. "Burnout is at an all-time high. With InScribe, we aim to reduce clinicians' administrative load and redirect their time back to their patients."

InScribe's AI technology has been specifically designed and contextualized for healthcare, ensuring accurate and reliable documentation. Innovaccer continues its mission of pioneering AI-powered solutions that redefine healthcare workflows, and InScribe adds to its lineup of technology solutions dedicated to innovation in healthcare.

In addition to InScribe, Innovaccer will be introducing three additional AI solutions to accelerate the Middle East's progress toward Vision 2030. These include Sara for Insights , which allows executives and analysts to obtain immediate answers to complex queries using plain English; Sara for Care Management , which assists care coordinators in spending more time with patients by aiding with documentation and care planning; and Sara for Experience Center , which optimizes workflows and enhances consumer engagement for contact center agents through task automation and process optimization, ensuring exceptional customer service levels.

InScribe will be launched at Arab Health 2024 on January 31, 2024, the most significant industry event in the region. It brings together international policy drivers, thought leaders, and healthcare professionals to explore innovative, cutting-edge products and solutions that shape a healthier world. Book your exclusive spot at the product showcase session to explore the power of AI in healthcare by registering here .

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Health Ltd. is the data platform that accelerates innovation. The Innovaccer platform unifies patient data across systems and care settings and empowers healthcare organizations with scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, operational, and experiential outcomes. Innovaccer's EHR-agnostic solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 hospitals and clinics in the US, enabling care delivery transformation for more than 96,000 clinicians, and helping providers work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 54 million people and generate over $1.5 billion in cumulative cost savings. The Innovaccer platform is the #1 rated Best-in-KLAS data and analytics platform by KLAS, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer .

