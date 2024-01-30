SLB And Equinor Drill Most Autonomous Well Section To-Date

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--SLB (NYSE: SLB) today announced a significant step toward fully autonomous drilling operations at Equinor's Brazilian Peregrino C platform. SLB digital technologies for surface automation, autonomous on-bottom drilling, and directional drilling were combined to enable 99% of a 2.6-kilometer section to be drilled in autonomous control mode. Over a five-well program, a 60% increase in rate of penetration was achieved, resulting in faster well delivery while reducing cost and carbon emissions.

“This is an exciting milestone in the journey toward fully autonomous drilling operations,” said Jesus Lamas, President of Well Construction, SLB.“By leveraging AI and integrating advanced digital workflows, customers are realizing improved safety and performance through digital transformation, making drilling more consistent and efficient, and improving the carbon footprint of their operations.”

Multidisciplinary experts collaborated to design and implement interconnected autonomous workflows, enabling the system to seamlessly drill the section. On the rig floor, manual pipe handling and equipment sequencing tasks were automated with DrillPilotTM software. On-bottom drilling performance was maximized using AI-driven technology in the DrillOpsTM automation solution. NeuroTM autonomous solutions determined the optimum trajectory and delivered the well plan, adjusting steering sequences and drilling parameters to reach the target as designed by the DrillPlanTM coherent well construction planning solution.

The DrillOps and DrillPlan solutions are cloud-based applications on the DelfiTM digital platform. The platform combines apps, AI, physics-based science and free-flowing data to accelerate and improve exploration, development, drilling, production, and new energy operations.

About SLB

SLB (NYSE: SLB) is a global technology company that drives energy innovation for a balanced planet. With a global footprint in more than 100 countries and employees representing almost twice as many nationalities, we work each day on innovating oil and gas, delivering digital at scale, decarbonizing industries, and developing and scaling new energy systems that accelerate the energy transition. Find out more at slb .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws - that is, statements about the future, not about past events. Such statements often contain words such as“expect,”“may,”“can,”“estimate,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“will,”“potential,”“projected" and other similar words. Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain, such as forecasts or expectations regarding the deployment of, or anticipated benefits of, SLB's new technologies and partnerships; statements about goals, plans and projections with respect to sustainability and environmental matters; forecasts or expectations regarding energy transition and global climate change; and improvements in operating procedures and technology. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the inability to achieve net-negative carbon emissions goals; the inability to recognize intended benefits of SLB's strategies, initiatives or partnerships; legislative and regulatory initiatives addressing environmental concerns, including initiatives addressing the impact of global climate change; the timing or receipt of regulatory approvals and permits; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in SLB's most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize (or the consequences of such a development changes), or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those reflected in our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and SLB disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

