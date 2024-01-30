Andersen Expands Valuation Capabilities Across Latin America Through Additions In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, And Mexico...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Andersen , the fastest-growing independent, multidisciplinary professional services organization in the world, has extended its valuation capabilities and team through the addition of collaborating firms in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico. The announcement follows the launch of Andersen's global valuation practice and the addition of valuation capabilities in Brazil last year. These additions bolster the organization's rapidly growing platform in the region which already boasts tax and legal coverage in more than 18 countries throughout Latin America.

The new firms joining Andersen's platform in Latin America include:



First Capital Group (Argentina) – Based in Buenos Aires, First Capital Group is a team of finance professionals with over 30 years of experience providing business and financial solutions, including valuation services.

Valoriza (Chile) – With offices in Santiago and Miami, Valoriza is an independent firm providing thorough and insightful valuations with a focus on corporate valuations and M&A for the mid-market.

Valuaciones de Chile (Chile) – Based in Santiago, Valuaciones de Chile provides independent valuation services focused on real estate, assets, and machinery and equipment.

Confianza (Colombia) – Located in Bogota, Confianza specializes in machinery and equipment appraisals, providing clients in Latin America with comprehensive support in their financial operations. Giron Valuation Services (Mexico) – Operating out of Estado de México, Giron Valuation Services (GVS) is a team of professionals with extensive experience providing business valuations and financial advisory services to both local and global clients.

“Valuation is a significant area of growth for Andersen, and you can expect to see us rapidly expand our global valuation practice in other key markets throughout Latin America and globally,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen.

“We're proud to be working alongside these firms as we extend our global valuation service offering across Latin America,” added Sid Luckenbach, managing director of Andersen's global valuation practice.“These new firms are a strong cultural fit for Andersen, sharing our commitment to independence, seamless client service, stewardship, and excellence.”

Andersen's global valuation team works with companies, funds, high-net-worth individuals, and family offices to provide valuations of businesses, tangible and intangible assets, and complex securities for tax, financial reporting, and transaction advisory purposes. Andersen clients span a range of industries with diverse valuation needs around the globe.

“Latin America continues to be an exciting market for growth for us,” said Leonardo Mesquita, Andersen's regional managing director for Latin America. "Our clients are increasingly requiring independent valuations throughout the region, and we look forward to meeting their valuation needs as one firm.”

Andersen's global valuation practice has a presence in more than 25 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia.

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 15,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 425 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

