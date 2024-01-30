Alvarez & Marsal Expands Its Capital Markets & Accounting Advisory Senior Talent Globally

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) announced the appointment of Stockholm-based Annika Melin Jakobsson and New York-based Patricia Alonso de la Fuente as Global Transaction Advisory Group (TAG) Managing Directors within its Capital Markets & Accounting Advisory (CMAA) practice. Ms. Melin Jakobsson will develop A&M's CMAA offering in the Nordics and EMEA. Ms. Alonso de la Fuente will support CMAA in the US, Spain and its continued Latin American (LatAm) expansion .

Paul Aversano , Global Practice Leader of A&M's Global Transaction Advisory Group, said,“Building our CMAA offering in the Nordics and EMEA while expanding it across LatAm and Spanish speaking countries enhances our independent capital markets and advisory accounting advice capabilities for private equity (PE) and multinational corporate clients seeking transaction support. Following on CMAA Managing Director Ayres Moura 's recent hire, Annika's and Patricia's joining aligns with our strategic talent, capabilities, and geographic growth plan.”

Ms. Melin Jakobsson, A&M's Nordic CMAA practice Leader who will support this offering across EMEA, specializes in initial public offerings (IPO), carve-outs, capital markets transactions, corporate governance, risk, compliance, and all mergers and acquisitions (M&A) lifecycle aspects. She advises board and management teams, in listed and non-listed companies, and has led national and international large- mid- and small cap IPOs and capital markets transactions. Ms. Melin Jakobsson ensures clients' IPO readiness, and once listed, their alignment with capital markets' governance, risk and compliance and financial reporting requirements.

Ms. Alonso de la Fuente's global mindset and local expertise crisscrosses her extensive cross-border and cross-functional market transaction experience. She focuses on IPOs, acquisitions, divestitures, international financial reporting standards (IFRS), US generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) conversions and complex technical accounting matters. Additionally, she has led complex, cross-functional M&A and IPO projects and developed holistic solutions for clients across diverse sectors in the Americas and Europe.

Phil Mitchell , EMEA TAG Practice Co-Leader, noted,“A&M's freedom from audit conflicts and integrated platform enables independent capital markets and accounting advice that maximizes value for PE and corporate clients. Annika's and Patricia's combined expertise solidifies our global CMAA offering and elevates our exit readiness capabilities.”

Previously, Ms. Melin Jakobsson served as Managing Partner for EY's Nordic Capital Markets group and Managing Partner for KPMG's Deal Advisory Capital Markets Group in Sweden. While at KPMG, she also served as a member of its board of directors.

Prior to joining A&M, Ms. Alonso de la Fuente served with KPMG, most recently as Partner in Deal Advisory in New York, along with leading that firm's Capital Markets and Accounting Advisory Services US-LatAm corridor.

Mses. Melin Jakobsson and Alonso de la Fuente, said,“Capital markets are part of the transaction lifecycle. With tailored teams to meet needs and demands, A&M's business model supports clients wherever we are in that cycle. Across the transaction spectrum, from aligning IPO readiness to planning exits, now is the time for corporates and PE to prepare.”

Ms. Melin Jakobsson earned a master's degree in law from Uppsala University and has been part of the Swedish Nasdaq Listing Auditor's team for 10+ years. She has been engaged as a capital market specialist by the Swedish Institute for the Accountancy Profession, Accountancy Europe and the Centre for Business and Policy Studies.

Ms. Alonso de la Fuente holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Complutense University, Madrid, and Leeds, United Kingdom.

About Alvarez & Marsal

Companies, investors and government entities around the world turn to Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) for leadership, action and results. Privately held since its founding in 1983, A&M is a leading global professional services firm that provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services. When conventional approaches are not enough to create transformation and drive change, clients seek our deep expertise and ability to deliver practical solutions to their unique problems.

With over 9,000 people across six continents, we deliver tangible results for corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and government agencies facing complex challenges. Our senior leaders, and their teams, leverage A&M's restructuring heritage to help companies act decisively, catapult growth and accelerate results. We are experienced operators, world-class consultants, former regulators and industry authorities with a shared commitment to telling clients what is really needed for turning change into a strategic business asset, managing risk and unlocking value at every stage of growth.

About Alvarez & Marsal Global Transaction Advisory Group

A&M's Global Transaction Advisory Group provides investors and lenders the answers needed to get the deal done. We combine our firm's deep operational, industry and functional resources with Big Four-quality financial accounting and tax expertise to assess key deal drivers and focus on the root cause of any critical deal issues. As the largest transaction advisory practice outside the Big Four, our global integrated teams help private equity, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and hedge funds as well as corporate acquirers unlock value across the investment lifecycle.

The firm's Global Transaction Advisory Group includes over 950 professionals in 37 offices worldwide. Our global team has extensive industry knowledge across multiple sectors and is free from audit-based conflicts of interests.

