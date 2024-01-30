Applications Sought For Abdul Kalam Commonwealth Scholarships From Sri Lankans

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, January 30: The High Commission of India, Colombo is inviting applications under Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Commonwealth Scholarship scheme for Sri Lankan nationals. This scholarship is being offered for studies in prestigious Indian Institutes and Universities for Under Graduate/Post Graduate & PhD courses in various domains such as Engineering, Science, Business, Economics, Commerce, Humanities and Arts, among others but not including Medical/Paramedical, Fashion Design and Law courses. The scholarships offered exclusively for Sri Lankan nationals are for 2024-2025 academic session.

This scheme covers full tuition fees for the entire duration of the course, monthly sustenance allowance, and annual grant for books and stationary. In addition, air fare to the nearest destination in India and an annual grant for educational tours to various parts of the country, apart from several other auxiliary benefits are also offered. Selected candidates would also be provided hostel facility inside the respective campus.

The Government of India selects meritorious Sri Lankan nationals for award of this coveted scholarship. Selection of candidates is done in consultation with Ministry of Education, Government of Sri Lanka. Necessary details will be available on the website of Ministry of Education at Interested applicants are advised to approach the Education Wing of the High Commission of India, Colombo (0112421605, 0112422788, 0112422789/ [email protected] ) or Ministry of Education, Government of Sri Lanka to learn more about eligibility criteria and selection procedure.

ADVERTISEMENT

This scheme is in addition to three other fully funded scholarship schemes announced recently, namely Nehru Memorial Scholarship Scheme (covers Under Graduate/Post Graduate & PhD courses in various domains such as Engineering, Science, Business, Economics, Commerce, Humanities and Arts, among others.); Maulana Azad Scholarship Scheme (covers Masters Degrees courses with preference to Engineering, Science and Agriculture); and Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship Scheme (covers Under Graduate courses

specifically in the field of Information Technology, leading to a Bachelor of Engineering and Bachelor of Technology).

EBD

****