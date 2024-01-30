Down Payment Resource Reports 135 Homebuyer Assistance Programs Were Introduced In 2023 To Combat The Least Affordable Housing Market In Decades

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) ATLANTA, Ga., Jan. 30, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Down Payment Resource (DPR) , the housing industry authority on homebuyer assistance program data and solutions, today released its Q4 2023 Homeownership Program Index (HPI) report. During a year when home affordability hit a nearly four-decade low , housing agencies introduced 135 homebuyer assistance programs and expanded eligible inventory to make homeownership more accessible.







“As the housing market grappled with historic affordability challenges in 2023, our HPI report reveals a critical response: the introduction of 135 innovative homebuyer assistance programs - a six-percent increase over the previous year. This surge in programs, which now totals 2,294 nationwide, represents a concerted effort by housing agencies to expand opportunities and break down barriers to homeownership,” said Rob Chrane, Founder and CEO of DPR.“With a significant increase in programs for manufactured homes, multi-family properties, and specific buyer demographics like service members and Native Americans, this year's report underscores a growing commitment to diversify housing solutions and empower a broader spectrum of aspiring homeowners.”

Key HPI Report Findings

An examination of the existing 2,294 homebuyer assistance programs on January 8, 2024, resulted in the following key findings:

804 programs allow for the purchase of a manufactured home, up 20% from the previous year. Housing agencies are expanding program eligibility to include more property types. Manufactured housing has a lower entry point than other types of homes and is helping many buyers get their foot in the door. DPR expects to see the number of programs that allow for manufactured housing continue to grow.

686 programs allow for the purchase of a multi-family property, up 8% from the previous year. Using DPA to purchase a multi-family property has become increasingly popular. This allows people to become homebuyers as well as investors - a strategy that has been called“house hacking” in recent years. In addition to completing a homebuyer education class, borrowers purchasing a multi-family home with homebuyer assistance typically have to go through classes on being a landlord to ensure long-term sustainability.



448 programs are funded by state Housing Finance Agencies (HFAs), up 2% from the previous year. Programs from state HFAs account for 20% of all programs. 86 programs are offered through Florida's State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP), up 12 programs from Q4 2022. Florida Housing's SHIP program funds are distributed on an entitlement basis to all 67 counties and 55 Community Development Block Grant entitlement cities in Florida. SHIP dollars may be used to fund emergency repairs, new construction, rehabilitation, down payment and closing cost assistance, impact fees, construction and gap financing, mortgage buy-downs, acquisition of property for affordable housing, matching dollars for federal housing grants and programs, and homeownership counseling.

922 programs are available through municipalities, up 5% from the previous year. There has been steady growth in programs from municipalities, especially states with high home prices like California, where many homebuyers struggle with affordability.

475 DPA programs are available through nonprofits, up 15% from the previous year.

194 programs are“incentive” programs, meaning they target a segment of homebuyers by profession or ethnicity. In Q4 2023, there was a 47% increase in programs YoY for service members and Veterans and a 13% increase in programs targeting Native American homebuyers.

A more detailed analysis of the Q4 2023 HPI findings, including infographics and examples of the programs described in this release, can be found on DPR's website at: professional-resource/the-down-payment-resource-q4-2023-homeownership-program-index-report/ .

For a complete list of homebuyer assistance programs by state, visit: .

Methodology

Published quarterly, DPR's HPI surveys the funding status, eligibility rules and benefits of U.S. homebuyer assistance programs administered by state and local housing finance agencies, municipalities, nonprofits and other housing organizations. DPR communicates with over 1,300 program providers throughout the year to track and update the country's wide range of homeownership programs, including down payment and closing cost programs, Mortgage Credit Certificates (MCCs) and affordable first mortgages, in the DOWN PAYMENT RESOURCE® database.

About Down Payment Resource:

Down Payment Resource (DPR) is the housing industry authority on homebuyer assistance program data and solutions. With a database that tracks more than 2,200 programs and toolsets for mortgage lenders, multiple listing services and API users, DPR helps housing professionals connect homebuyers with the assistance they need. DPR frequently lends its expertise to nonprofits, housing finance agencies, policymakers, government-sponsored enterprises and trade organizations seeking to improve housing affordability. Its technology is used by five of the top 10 retail mortgage lenders by volume, three of the four largest real estate listing websites and 600,000 real estate agents. For more information, visit .

