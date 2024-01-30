Healthcare Costs Generate Most Concern For Swiss

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) As in the previous year, healthcare costs topped the list, study organiser Brand Indicator Switzerland said on Tuesday. All genders, parts of the country and age segments share this concern equally.
Higher housing costs, inflation, pension provision and energy prices follow in second place. According to the study authors, the five main concerns of respondents are therefore all of a monetary nature. Only in sixth place comes a non-monetary issue with concerns about environmental protection and climate change.
As part of the study, 2,631 people aged between 16 and 65 in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland were surveyed. The online survey took place from November 21 to 30.
