Single Window System Now Operates 70% Of Brazil’S Imports

São Paulo – Brazil's Trade Single Window has now the capacity to process 70% of the imports, the country's Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services reported. The single-window system was designed to centralize trade procedures that involve the government and the private sector, thus reducing bureaucracy, time and costs.

According to the ministry, the system has since Sunday (28) encompassed imports by order – when the importer acquires the merchandise from the exporter, arranges its nationalization and resells it to the orderer – and operations related to duty drawback – a special customs regime, which consists in the suspension or exemption of taxes levied on imported inputs linked to a product to be exported.

The new feature eliminates the need for import licensing in case of drawback-supported transactions, thus simplifying the procedures for using the instrument. In 2023, 230,000 import licenses were issued for the acquisition of inputs within the framework of the duty drawback, the ministry said.

As a result, the Single Window acquires the capacity to process 70% of the import operations carried out in Brazil. The goal is to reach 100% by the end of 2024, integrating features of the air and land freight, and the Manaus Free Trade Zone. Another feature being implemented is the possibility of collecting consenting body fees via direct debit. The first consenting body to adopt this will be national health regulator Anvisa, whose fee will be collected directly in the system starting April.

Translation by Guilherme Miranda

