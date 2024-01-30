Letsema Says Goodbye!

(MENAFN- The Post) Linare midfielder Teboho Letsema will play his final game for the club on Sunday before leaving for the DSTV Premiership in South Africa.

The midfielder will join Sekhukhune United for an undisclosed fee, the Hlotse side announced last week.

Letsema will turn out in Linare colours for the last time in a Vodacom Premier League encounter against Manonyane in Nyakosoba where he will get a chance to say goodbye to the club and its supporters.

Speaking to thepost ahead of his dream move to Sekhukhune United, the Lesotho international said he is itching to get started with his new club and fulfil his life-long aspiration of playing in South Africa's elite league.

He believes if he does well and works hard at Sekhukhune United, it will not take him long to be recognised by South African football giants such as Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns.

Letsema's ultimate dream, however, is to play overseas and the move to South Africa is a step in the right direction, he said.

“I am going to work so hard to make sure the big teams recognise me,” Letsema said.

“My dream is to play overseas and I won't rest until my football career leads me there.”

Letsema joined Linare in August 2021 and said he never wanted to stay long. His goal from the start was to shine in Hlotse and earn a move outside the country.

The midfielder impressed Sekhukhune United when they faced Likuena in a friendly game in Johannesburg two weeks ago.

Talks with Linare progressed quickly and Letsema said he is proud of his leap to professional top-flight football across the border.

He will join a growing contingent of Lesotho players in South Africa with the most prominent being strikers Katleho Makateng at Richards Bay and Motebang Sera at Royal AM.

Letsema said Linare have been supportive of his aspirations and he wished the club well in the second round of the season.

He started his final home game last Sunday in a 2-0 loss to Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) and he said is hoping to score against Manonyane to give Linare's supporters a happy parting gift.

Linare head coach Leslie Notši said he is happy for Letsema and that he deserves to go and display his talent among the best in South Africa.

Notši, who is also the caretaker coach of the national side, admitted Letsema's departure will leave a huge void in Linare's midfield but he encouraged other players to take advantage and raise their hands.

He said it is Linare's policy to always open doors for players whenever they attract interest from teams abroad.

“At Linare, when a player is recognised outside (outside the country), we give them an opportunity to go and play. That shows improvement as the whole country because Letsema is also playing for the national team,” Notši said.

“This gives Likuena an opportunity to grow and gives the job opportunity to Letsema to play in a professional set-up. We really wish him well.”

Relebohile Tšepe