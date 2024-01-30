Mokhothu Hires Private Security

(MENAFN- The Post) DEMOCRATIC Congress (DC) leader Mathibeli Mokhothu has hired private security as his spate with the army over his security rambles on.

The decision comes a week after the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) withdrew his bodyguards, triggering a fierce row with Mokhothu.

This week, Limpho Tau, a Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, stoked the fires when he claimed that Mokhothu wanted to handpick bodyguards of his own instead of accepting those assigned to him.

Tau told thepost on Tuesday that he had been informed by the LDF VIP commander, Colonel Kanetsi, that Mokhothu had rejected the bodyguards that had been assigned to him.

“I am told that the Leader of Opposition rejected the replacements because he wanted to handpick those he wanted,” Tau said.

“The VIP commander told me that this cannot happen because even the army commander himself does not choose who guard him,” he said.

“He said the army commander does not know who his bodyguards are until they are assigned to him, they are known by their commander who knows their capabilities.”

Tau said it is the responsibility of the LDF to ensure that all VIPs are protected“and this has been the practice (over) the years”.

He said Mokhothu, the former deputy prime minister, knows well that he should not choose who should be his bodyguards from within the LDF.

“The commander assigns soldiers he trusts, those he knows are fit for the job,” he said.

Tau said the army had recalled Mokhothu's bodyguards because the LDF wanted to take them for some military training ahead of their impending promotion.

He said the VIP Protection Commander had told him that they had decided to proceed with the soldiers' training rather than bow to Mokhothu's demands.

“He told me that that would be tantamount to hampering the soldiers' personal and professional growth, as well as pulling back the entire army if its officers would not be trained further merely because one person has a different option for them.”

Tau said he was going to meet Mokhothu and the army to“normalise relations” between the two“because it is a bad thing for the army to have this kind of clashes with politicians”.

“It is not right. The army has a role to play in protecting all of us VIPs and we cannot be seen to be in conflict with the institution.”

Tau said mending relations between Mokhothu and the army will be a good thing because“a politician versus the army is a bad thing for this country”.

After the withdrawal of the bodyguards, the DC hired private security to look after Mokhothu.

The party's spokesman, Serialong Qoo, said they decided to engage a private security company after the army withdrew Mokhothu's security two weeks ago.

“The law says the leader of the opposition should be afforded security. Why did they take them away?” Qoo said.

“The army owes us an explanation as to who they thought was protecting the Leader of Opposition in their absence,” he said.

“They withdrew the bodyguards after our leader told them to stop using them to spy on him.”

Mokhothu complained publicly at a rally in Hololo constituency two weeks ago that the guards were spying on him instead of just giving him the protection that he deserved.

Mothothu said trouble began after the DC and other political parties pushed for a vote of no-confidence in Prime Minister Sam Matekane last October. The motion collapsed in parliament after Professor Nqosa Mahao's Basotho Action Party (BAP) dumped the opposition and backed the government.

Nkheli Liphoto