Meerut Bullion Traders And GJEPC Explore Jewellery Park Proposal At IGJS

Meerut, Jan 30 (KNN) A delegation from the Meerut Bullion Traders Association (MBTA), led by Dr. Laxmikant Bajpai, met with representatives from the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) during the India Gold & Jewellery Summit (IGJS) in New Delhi.

The primary focus of the discussion was a proposal for the establishment of a Jewellery Park in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Following the meeting, GJEPC has committed to conducting a feasibility study of the proposed Jewellery Park site by mid-February.

This development comes after preliminary talks between GJEPC and MBTA representatives took place during a meeting in Davos, where GJEPC engaged with an MBTA representative as part of the official delegation of the Uttar Pradesh Government at the World Economic Forum.

Vipul Shah, Chairman of GJEPC, expressed the council's dedication to supporting the Meerut Jewellery Park project.

Shah emphasised the project's significance in line with GJEPC's vision to provide essential infrastructure for the industry's future growth.

He affirmed that GJEPC would collaborate with all stakeholders and the government to ensure the success of the project.

The establishment of the Jewellery Park in Meerut holds the potential to boost the region's jewellery industry and contribute to the overall growth of the sector.

(KNN Bureau)