MSME Department Expanding Industrial Clusters In Eastern MP

The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department is contemplating the identification and development of new industrial clusters in less industrialised regions of Madhya Pradesh (MP), with a specific focus on the eastern part of the state.

The department is actively engaged in establishing clusters tailored for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the eastern region of the state.

P. Narhari, Secretary, MSME department, emphasised the adoption of a cluster-based approach in Madhya Pradesh.

He stated, "In the upcoming fiscal year, our goal is to establish numerous clusters, particularly in areas that are industrially underdeveloped. We plan to create clusters in the eastern part of MP, including locations such as Rewa, Satna, and Chitrakoot."

“This will help in holistic development of the industry in the state," Narhari mentioned.

The initiative is aimed at promoting comprehensive industrial development within the state.

He highlighted the success of existing public and private clusters in the state, noting that approximately 10 private clusters are expected to emerge in Indore and surrounding areas by the next fiscal year.

The MSME department has initiated the process of identifying suitable land parcels and has started submitting applications for the transfer of land from the administration to the department.

