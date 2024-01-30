Piramal Pharma Limited Announces Consolidated Results For Q3 And 9M FY2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MUMBAI, India, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Limited (NSE: PPLPHARMA |
BSE: 543635), a leading global pharmaceuticals company, today announced its standalone and consolidated results for the Third Quarter (Q3) and Nine Months (9M) ended 31st December 2023.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(In INR Crores)
Particulars
Q3
FY24
Q3
FY23
YoY Growth
9M
FY24
9M
FY23
YoY Growth
Revenue from Operations
1,959
1,716
14
%
5,619
4,918
14
%
CDMO
1,134
1,010
12
%
3,101
2,720
14
%
Complex Hospital Generic (CHG)
576
514
12
%
1,782
1,584
13
%
India Consumer Healthcare (ICH)
252
226
12
%
747
664
13
%
EBITDA
330
170
94
%
815
478#
71
%
EBITDA Margin
17
%
10
%
|
15
%
10
%
|
PAT (after exceptional item)
10
(90)
NA
(83)
(237)
NA
PAT (before exceptional item) *
35
(90)
NA
(59)
(231)
NA
(In INR Crores)
# 9M FY2023 EBITDA had one-time inventory margin impact of INR 68 Crores
* Q3 FY24 Exceptional item of Rs.32 Crores is related to non-recurring charges towards product recall triggered by our third-party supplier
Key Highlights for Q3 and 9M FY2024
Revenue from Operations grew by 14% YoY both in Q3FY24 and 9MFY24, driven by double digit growth across all the three businesses EBITDA
grew by 94% YoY and 71% YoY in Q3FY24 and 9MFY24 respectively, primarily driven by operating leverage, reduction in raw material cost & energy prices, cost optimization, and operational excellence initiatives Net Debt / EBITDA ratio has improved over the last three quarters on account of healthy growth in EBITDA and repayment of debt from the proceeds of the recently concluded Rights Issue
Sustainability - Taken a target to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 42% by FY30 (with baseline of FY22), which is in accordance with 1.50 C trajectory suggested by SBTi. Further we have also taken a target to reduce Scope 3 emissions by 25% by FY30 (with baseline of FY22)
Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited said, "We continue to build on our improved performance in FY24 with 14% YoY revenue growth in Q3 along with a significant improvement in EBITDA margin. Our CDMO business is delivering healthy growth with robust order inflows, especially for differentiated offerings and innovation related work. Our Inhalation Anesthesia portfolio is registering good volume growth in our key market of US and is also seeing increasing traction in ROW markets. Our India Consumer Healthcare business is delivering steady growth driven by our power brands and contribution from new product launches.
On the sustainability front, we have taken significant reduction targets for our Scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions by FY2030. We are also working on multiple initiatives in the areas of water conservation, responsible waste disposal, gender diversity, employee safety, sustainable supply chain and community development.
We look forward to continuing our momentum in Q4 and end the financial year on a positive note."
Key Business Highlights for Q3FY24 and 9MFY2
Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO):
Continued momentum with significant
YoY growth in new orders* in 9M FY2024 vs 9M FY2023, more specifically in commercial manufacturing of on-patent molecules Recent order inflows have had higher quotient of innovation related work with good demand for our differentiated offerings During the quarter we received our first integrated anti-body drug conjugate (ADC) order involving monoclonal antibodies. Three sites involved – Lexington, Grangemouth and Yapan Continue to see improvement in profitability of our CDMO business driven by revenue growth, favorable revenue mix, normalization of raw material cost and cost optimization initiatives MHRA (UK) inspection of the newly commissioned multipurpose state-of-the-art ADC manufacturing facility at Grangemouth is scheduled for February 2024 Maintained our quality track record – All our recently audited facilities by the US FDA have an EIR. Also, successfully closed over 140 customer audits in 9M FY2024 Key challenges include partial recovery in biotech funding environment and clinical / regulatory attrition at customer end
Complex Hospital Generics (CHG):
Volume growth in the inhalation anaesthesia portfolio in the US market, partly offset by lower market prices Increasing traction in our inhalation anaesthesia portfolio in the non-US markets Expanding our capacities to meeting growing demand of inhalation anaesthesia products. Also focus on improving output through greater operating efficiencies Improvement in profitability during Q3 and 9M FY2024 mainly led by cost optimization initiatives, yield improvement and better product and market mix Launched 3 new injectable products in Q3 FY2024 in the US and Europe. Building a pipeline of 25 new products which are at various stages of development with current addressable market size of over $2bn Key challenges include geopolitical risk, adverse currency movement (presence in over 100 countries), price erosion / lower realizations due to higher competition, and third-party development and supply chain risk in the injectable portfolio
India Consumer Healthcare (ICH):
YoY improvement in EBITDA margin in 9MFY24 driven by operating leverage 6 new products and 3 new
SKUs launched during Q3 FY2024. Over 100 new products launched between FY21 to FY24 Continued to invest in media and trade spends to drive growth in power brands. Promotional spends during 9M FY2024 was at 13% of ICH revenue Power Brands – Littles, Lacto Calamine, Polycrol, Tetmosol and I-range, grew by 12% YoY in 9MFY24 and contributed to 41% of ICH sales E-commerce grew at about 17% YoY in Q3 FY2024, contributing 16% to ICH revenue. Presence across 20+ e-commerce platforms including own direct-to-customer website -Wellify
*New development and commercial orders. These are over and above the existing multi-year manufacturing relationships
Consolidated Profit and Loss Statement
(In INR Crores)
Reported Financials
|
Particulars
Quarterly
Nine Months
Q3FY24
Q3FY23
YoY
Change
Q2FY24
QoQ
Change
9MFY24
9MFY23
YoY
Change
Revenue from Operations
1,959
1,716
14
%
1,911
3
%
5,619
4,918
14
%
Other Income
62
83
(25)
%
49
25
%
149
201
(26)
%
Total Income
2,020
1,799
12
%
1,961
3
%
5,768
5,119
13
%
Material Cost
675
625
8
%
638
6
%
1,940
1,864
4
%
Employee Expenses
524
492
6
%
516
2
%
1,535
1,423
8
%
Other Expenses
491
511
(4)
%
492
0
%
1,478
1,355
9
%
EBITDA
330
170
94
%
315
5
%
815
478
71
%
Interest Expenses
106
95
12
%
110
(4)
%
334
240
39
%
Depreciation
186
164
13
%
185
1
%
544
492
11
%
Profit Before Tax
38
(89)
|
|
20
84
%
(63)
(255)
NA
Tax
9
17
(44)
%
35
(73)
%
35
22
64
%
Share of net profit of associates
14
16
(10)
%
19
(27)
%
47
47
2
%
Net Profit after Tax
42
(90)
NA
|
|
744
%
(51)
(230)
NA
Exceptional item*
(32)
0
NA
|
|
NA
(32)
(7)
NA
Net Profit after Tax after exceptional item
10
(90)
NA
|
|
101
%
(83)
(237)
NA
Net Profit after Tax before exceptional item
35
(90)
|
|
5
594
%
(59)
(231)
NA
# 9M FY23 EBITDA had one-time inventory margin impact of Rs.68 Crore
*Related to non-recurring charges towards product recall triggered by a third-party supplier
Q3 and 9M FY2024 Earnings Conference Call
Piramal Pharma Limited will be hosting a conference call for investors / analysts on 31st January 2024 from 5:00 PM to 5:45 PM (IST) to discuss its Q3 and 9M FY2024 Results.
The dial-in details for the call are as under:
Event
Location & Time
Telephone Number
Conference call on
31st January, 2024
India – 05:00 PM IST
+91 22 6280 1461 / +91 22 7115 8320 (Primary Number)
1 800 120 1221 (Toll free number)
USA – 06:30 AM
(Eastern Time – New York)
Toll free number
18667462133
UK – 11:30 AM
(London Time)
Toll free number
08081011573
Singapore – 07:30 PM
(Singapore Time)
Toll free number
8001012045
Hong Kong – 07:30 PM
(Hong Kong Time)
Toll free number
800964448
Express Join with Diamond PassTM
Please use this link for prior registration to reduce wait time at the time of joining the call –
About Piramal Pharma Ltd:
Piramal
Pharma Limited (PPL,
PPLPHARMA
I
543635), offers a
portfolio of
differentiated
products and
services
through its
17
global development and
manufacturing
facilities and
a
global
distribution
network in
over
100
countries. PPL
includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated
contract development
and
manufacturing organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generics business; and
the
India Consumer
Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter
products. In
addition, one
of
PPL's
associate
companies, AbbVie Therapeutics India Private Limited (formerly Allergan India Pvt Ltd), a joint venture between Allergan (now part of AbbVie) and PPL, has
emerged
as
one
of the
market leaders
in
the
ophthalmology therapy area.
Further, PPL
has
a
minority investment in Yapan
Bio
Private
Limited.
In
October
2020,
PPL
received
a
20%
strategic
growth
investment
from
the
Carlyle
Group.
For
more
information
visit:
Twitter .
