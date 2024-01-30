Oneplus Reinforces User Safety By Joining The App Defense Alliance As The First OEM Partner

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) mo-p1 mo-grey" lang="en"> SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 January 2024 - OnePlus, a global technology leader, today announced its pivotal partnership with the App Defense Alliance (ADA), becoming the first Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to join this crucial security coalition. This strategic alliance underscores OnePlus's unwavering commitment to protecting user privacy and enhancing device security.





Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, stated, "As a community-driven brand, user privacy and information security are the cornerstones of OnePlus products. Our collaboration with ADA will reinforce our commitment to these principles. Our proactive stance in this partnership reflects our dedication to strengthening application software against evolving cyber threats. We are prepared to set new benchmarks in application safety and privacy protection alongside our ADA peers."



OnePlus has long been integrating robust security features into its products. The OnePlus 12, equipped with the OxygenOS 14 operating system, features advanced security functions such as Device Security Engine 3.0, an improved Security Center, Strong Box chip-level encryption, Auto Pixelate 2.0, and Photo Management Permission settings, aimed at providing comprehensive protection for users. In terms of apps, the company's Intelligent Shield program has played a crucial role in identifying and neutralizing malicious applications.



Becoming the first OEM member of ADA signifies the alliance's high recognition of OnePlus's efforts in user safety. Joining this alliance not only demonstrates OnePlus's determination to create devices and services with top-tier security attributes but also signifies OnePlus's willingness to share its expertise with the alliance and engage in more project collaborations, thus contributing to promoting a safer app ecosystem for global users. As OnePlus continues to innovate, consumers can trust in the brand's commitment to superior security and privacy.









