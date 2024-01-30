Simitree Welcomes Dr. Gina Fusco As Director Of Behavioral Health Consulting, Expertise Widens Company’S Already Expansive Suite Of Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hamden, CT, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimiTree, the industry leader in tech-enabled specialty revenue cycle management (RCM), coding, professional services, data analytics, and talent management resources for post-acute and behavioral health organizations, announced the appointment of Gina Fusco, Psy.D., as Director, Behavioral Health Consulting.

With a 25-year career in behavioral healthcare leadership, Dr. Fusco brings extensive executive, operational, and clinical experience to her role at SimiTree. Dr. Fusco has led behavioral health expansions, systems integrations, and new builds, including units, programs, specialty services, behavioral health hospitals, and joint ventures with large medical systems.

“The need for behavioral health services continues to rise, but patients struggle to access care quickly from professionals trained to truly meet their needs,” said Rob Simione, SimiTree Principal.“Gina's extensive behavioral health experience expands our consulting team's capabilities, allowing us to provide a broader spectrum of services to existing and prospective clients.”

Before joining SimiTree, Dr. Fusco earned recognition as a CEO for her innovative approach to specialty program design and system integration, addressing critical gaps in the behavioral healthcare space. Her expertise extends to large-scale projects, including behavioral health expansions, systems integration, and new builds. Dr. Fusco, a Clinical Associate Professor at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, holds a doctorate in Clinical Psychology and is an accomplished writer on topics ranging from crisis intervention to cognitive behavioral therapies.

"SimiTree is committed to addressing the growing demand for behavioral health services. With the addition of Dr. Fusco to our consulting team, we are enhancing our capabilities to offer a wider range of services to current and prospective clients," said Bill Simione, SimiTree CEO. "Gina's extensive leadership in behavioral healthcare, coupled with her innovative approach, aligns seamlessly with SimiTree's mission to bridge critical gaps in the behavioral healthcare space.”

Dr. Fusco said she is excited to join Simi Tree, "I look forward to collaborating with the Simi Tree team to help increase access to much-needed behavioral healthcare services throughout the region."

About SimiTree

SimiTree, a company that provides industry-leading, tech-enabled specialty revenue cycle management (RCM), coding, professional services, data analytics, and talent management resources for post-acute and behavioral health organizations, was created by the merger of Simione Healthcare Consultants and BlackTree Healthcare Consulting in 2021. In 2022, SimiTree further expanded its RCM capabilities with its Imark Billing acquisition and its behavioral health footprint with the Infinity acquisition, now SimiTree Behavioral Health. In 2023, SimiTree acquired Afia, now SimiTree Afia Analytics, to expand its data analytics capabilities and GreenpointMed to further its RCM abilities.

In addition to clinical, financial, and operational consulting, SimiTree offers a robust suite of outsourced services, including billing, coding, OASIS, Review Choice Demonstration (RCD) and Quality Assessment and Performance Improvement (QAPI), and revenue cycle management; executive placement, interim management, retention consulting, and other talent solutions; mergers and acquisitions support; compliance assessments and risk mitigation plans; sales and growth training; and benchmarking and data analytics. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Lynn Eastep SimiTree Behavioral Health ...