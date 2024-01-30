(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



An innovative combination of insights from physics, chemistry, materials science, and biology positions the new nanomedicine CNM-Au8(R) to address neurodegenerative disease, such as ALS, from a new angle

The FDA has offered guidance to Clene on CNM-Au8's application, with discussions ongoing for the possibility of accelerated approval on the basis of improved survival, biomarker, and clinical efficacy data in people living with ALS With plans to move forward on many fronts for the clinical development of CNM-Au8, 2024 looks bright for Clene

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN)

is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”), Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis (“MS”).

The company's lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, an innovative nanomedicine uniting the principles of physics, chemistry, materials science, and biology to address neurodegenerative diseases from a new angle. Clene uses catalytic boosting of energy metabolism to enable dying neurons to resist the...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to CLNN are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN