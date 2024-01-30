(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Cyber attacks can cost corporations millions of dollars, endangering critical sensitive information, causing major operational headaches, and affecting hard-won corporate reputations

Microsoft recently announced detection of a cyberattack that compromised the company's corporate emails – an attack found to be launched by a Russian state-sponsored group referred to as Midnight Blizzard Sekur Private Data Ltd. offers consumers, businesses, corporations, and governments, Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management without the use of third-party cloud services

Cybersecurity attacks can cost corporations more than significant amounts of money – they can come with hidden costs like an increase in insurance premiums, operational disruption or destruction, lost value in customer relationships, and more ( ). It isn't just small businesses that are vulnerable to attacks. In recent years, large corporations that devote significant effort in support of security are seeing just how vulnerable they can be to cyberattacks, many of which stem from hackers gaining entry through corporate emails.

Most recently, an email cyberattack was launched against Microsoft, by a group named Midnight Blizzard, a Russian state-sponsored actor also referred to as Nobelium. On January 12, Microsoft detected the attack which began in late November, compromising some of its corporate email accounts...

