(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Cyber attacks can cost corporations millions of dollars, endangering critical sensitive information, causing major operational headaches, and affecting hard-won corporate reputations Microsoft recently announced detection of a cyberattack that compromised the company's corporate emails – an attack found to be launched by a Russian state-sponsored group referred to as Midnight Blizzard Sekur Private Data Ltd. offers consumers, businesses, corporations, and governments, Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management without the use of third-party cloud services
Cybersecurity attacks can cost corporations more than significant amounts of money – they can come with hidden costs like an increase in insurance premiums, operational disruption or destruction, lost value in customer relationships, and more ( ). It isn't just small businesses that are vulnerable to attacks. In recent years, large corporations that devote significant effort in support of security are seeing just how vulnerable they can be to cyberattacks, many of which stem from hackers gaining entry through corporate emails.
Most recently, an email cyberattack was launched against Microsoft, by a group named Midnight Blizzard, a Russian state-sponsored actor also referred to as Nobelium. On January 12, Microsoft detected the attack which began in late November, compromising some of its corporate email accounts...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to SWISF are available in the company's newsroom at
About TechMediaWire
TechMediaWire
(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
TechMediaWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
TechMediaWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN30012024000224011066ID1107788063
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.