Biomednewsbreaks - Astiva Health Featured In Bell2bell Podcast

to offer insights into the company's foundations and its unique business model.“Astiva was established in 2020, with our operations commencing on Jan. 1, 2021, in Orange County and San Diego. Recently, we've expanded our services to Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Riverside, starting Jan. 1, 2024. The name Astiva blends 'ast' - an old English, Nordic and German word meaning 'love' or 'enjoy' - with 'viva,' meaning 'life.' It encapsulates our philosophy of loving life, which is central to our healthcare approach,” said Dr. Nguyen, further sharing how his extensive medical background and experiences have influenced Astiva's direction.“In my over 25 years of medical practice, I've realized that effective healthcare hinges largely on patient involvement. It's about active participation rather than passivity. At Astiva, we emphasize this in our care approach, leading to healthier lives and reduced medical costs. Leveraging technology and efficient operations as a startup, we've been able to reinvest savings into rich supplemental benefits for our members.”

About Astiva Health

Astiva Health is a fast-growing MAPD health plan committed to redefining the standards of personalized and comprehensive healthcare. With a mission to elevate the well-being of individuals, Astiva Health specializes in innovative health plans tailored to meet the unique requirements of its members. The organization prioritizes a culturally responsive approach to healthcare, offering multilingual solutions for customer service, marketing materials and educational resources. Astiva Health's dedication to serving the underserved population is not only fulfilling a critical societal need but also positioning the company to tap into a market segment with significant growth potential. By addressing the diverse healthcare needs of its members, Astiva Health aims to create lasting relationships and contribute to the overall well-being of the communities it serves. Astiva Health invites individuals to join its transformative healthcare experience, where personalized care and lasting well-being take center stage. For more information about Astiva Health and enrollment details, please visit

.

