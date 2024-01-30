Ainewsbreaks - Nextech3d.Ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS) Inks 3D Modeling Deal With Industrial, Commercial Equipment 'Titan'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Nextech3D (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS) , a generative artificial-intelligence

(“AI”)-powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers, has signed a new 3D modeling contract with

Global Industrial Company, a titan in the industrial and commercial equipment sector with more than seven decades of market leadership. According to the announcement, the contract“has significant growth potential, as Global Industrial is an industry leader with 1.7-plus million products in 21 industrial and commercial categories including building supplies, storage and shelving, workbenches and shop desks, and more.” The new contract with Global Industrial reflects Nextech3D's growing presence in the 3D modeling arena as well as the increasing demand for 3D models in new industrial sectors; the announcement noted that based on a strong return on investment (“ROI”) on 3D models, Nextech3D is benefitting from a growing global demand for immersive and interactive 3D models.“3D models have the potential to transform product visualization beyond traditional Amazon e-commerce by extending its reach into the industrial and commercial categories industry,” the press release stated.“Nextech3D is at the forefront of the massive and growing 3D-modeling industry, utilizing cutting-edge generative AI technology to create photo-realistic 4K 3D models that cater to the specific needs of major e-commerce companies. Nextech3D will leverage its advanced AI technologies to produce high-quality, 4K-resolution 3D models for Global Industrial.”

About Nextech3D

Nextech3D is a versatile augmented reality, artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology company that utilizes its proprietary AI to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for e-commerce. The company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for various online retailers. Nextech3D has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models. The company also develops or acquires disruptive AI technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D. Notably, Nextech3D successfully spun out

ARway (OTCQB: ARWYF) (CSE: ARWY) (FSE:E65) , its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company in 2022. The company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders. Similarly, Nextech3D accomplished its second spinout, launching

Toggle3D (OTCQB: TGGLF) (CSE: TGGL) (FSE: Q0C) , an AI-powered, 3D-design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D Corp. For more information about the company, please visit

.

