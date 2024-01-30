GSMI Social Media Strategies Summit 2024 For Senior-Level Marketers

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Social media marketing professionals, executives, businesses, and enthusiasts, are invited to attend the GSMI
Social Media Strategies Summit 2024
being held as a virtual event on February 28-29, 2024. This virtual event will be attended by acclaimed social media industry leaders who will share their in-depth insights for creating winning digital marketing campaigns.
SMSSummit is a coveted social media conference platform that benefits several industry verticals and businesses by targeting greater audience reach. The conference focuses on a targeted audience of decision-makers in the social media industry. Senior marketing professionals share their...
Read More>>
To know more, please visit
.
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN30012024000224011066ID1107788055
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.