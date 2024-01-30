Investornewsbreaks Ideanomics Inc.'S (NASDAQ: IDEX) Energica Inside To Provide Customized Electric Solution For Nimbus

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Energica Inside , the business unit of

Energica Motor Company

and a majority owned subsidiary of

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) , is dedicated to developing innovative solutions for e-mobility leveraging Energica's unique technical know-how and IP. The company today announced its entry into an agreement to provide technology to help electrify the historic Nimbus Model C motorcycle. Having been produced by Fisker and Nielsen of Copenhagen, Denmark, from 1919 to 1960, Nimbus has successfully achieved near-legendary status in Denmark and around the world due to its iconic design and character. Under the agreement, Energica Inside will support Nimbus's release of the classic Model C as an electric motorcycle.“Energica Inside is ready to assist Nimbus in achieving their climate goals and electrifying their product,” said Carlo lacovini, general manager of Energica Inside.“Our solutions leverage Energica's industry-leading EV design, engineering and technology, providing a customized and proven solution for Nimbus.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Ideanomics Inc.

Ideanomics is a global group with a simple mission: accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles, charging and financing solutions under one roof, Ideanomics is the one-stop partner needed to simplify the transition to and operation of any EV fleet. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to IDEX are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN