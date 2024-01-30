Investornewsbreaks Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. (GTVH) Entertainment Division Unveils Development Of Immersive Entertainment Venue

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH) , a multifaceted consulting company, and its entertainment division, Lavish Entertainment, are developing a premier destination for year-round, world-class music, entertainment and art. Called Destino Ranch, the new site is designed to rival other large-scale, well-known event sites. According to the announcement, the 638-acre site is located within a short drive from large cities such as Phoenix, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, with nearly 22,000 visitors traveling through the corridor every day. The ranch will be designed to complement the beautiful natural attributes of the Mojave Desert and, in addition to offering music and entertainment, will feature a world-class, art-consignment gallery and exhibition space. Other features planned for Destino Ranch include glampgrounds, campgrounds and an RV park; a bar, grill and lounge; onsite shopping and retail place; and live streaming services.

The ranch, which will be an ideal destination for corporate events, workshops and retreats, is“the culmination of more than a decade of experience in the planning and execution of large-scale event projects and production,” company officials noted. The ranch will be designed to provide guests with memorable and life-changing experiences.“The development of Destino Ranch ushers in a new and beyond-amazing chapter for Lavish Entertainment,” said Golden Triangle Ventures CEO and Lavish Entertainment founder Steffan Dalsgaard in the press release.“Our newly appointed president of Lavish, Marco, and I truly believe this flagship project will be a one-of-a-kind location and resort that revolutionizes what people think of as a music and art venue. Our plan is to develop a world-renowned destination that offers a superior level of amenities, services, exhibits and attractions, along with so much more than just a festival ground.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Golden Triangle Ventures Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures is a multifaceted consulting company, which operates as the parent business pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology sectors along with others that provide synergistic value to these three core divisions. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors the company aims to do business in. Golden Triangle Ventures is highly focused on acquiring a well-diversified portfolio of companies under one umbrella, which are all managed and owned by the company. An amazing team of professionals support each division and continue to help Golden Triangle Ventures grow daily. Being a publicly traded company enables the company to provide the support needed to help each subsidiary grow into the businesses that management believes they can and will become. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to GTVH are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN