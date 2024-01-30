Investornewsbreaks - Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FRA: 7HIA.F) Reports On 2024 Focus, Activities

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FSE: 7HI) , an innovative clean-technology company redefining power-conversion technologies, is reporting the status of key activities for this year. According to the announcement, the company is building on accomplishments from last year as it continues to engage with potential customers and partners and work toward the commercialization of its technology across various applications. In Q1 2024, the company has already secured demonstrations and advanced testing opportunities with four automotive original equipment manufacturer (“OEMs”) and a global tier-one supplier and will complete an in-water demonstration with Hercules Electric Mobility's e-boat. In addition, the company is conducting

ongoing discussions with a variety of entities, including a prominent European automotive OEM, a global tier-one supplier and Hercules Electric Mobility about potential joint-development opportunities. The company noted that it is using its next-generation EV inverter -

a cutting-edge inverter that leverages 350-kilowatt silicon carbide (“SiC”) technology and is designed for applications up to 1,000 volts - for demonstration and advanced testing programs.“After achieving significant breakthroughs in technology launches and securing multiple commercial engagements in 2023, our primary focuses in 2024 are to further amplify our customer engagements and secure commercial commitments,” said Hillcrest Energy Technologies CEO Don Currie in the press release.

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Ltd.

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean-technology company focused on providing advanced power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future. For more information about the company, please visit

.

