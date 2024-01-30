Investornewsbreaks Sigyn Therapeutics Inc. (SIGY) To Implement 1-For-40 Reverse Split

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCQB: SIGY) , a development-stage medical technology company, has announced a 1-for-40 reverse split of its common stock. The reverse split will go into effect tomorrow, Jan. 31, 2024. According to the company, its common stock will trade on a post-split basis at the beginning of the trading day on Jan. 31, under its existing trading symbol: SIGY. The announcement included pertinent stockholder information regarding the upcoming split.“The reverse stock split is intended to increase the market price per share of the company's common stock to gain compliance with the minimum bid listing requirement of the NASDAQ Capital Market in connection with the company's pending application for listing,” the company stated in the press release.“Proportionate adjustments will be made to the conversion and exercise prices of the company's warrants, restricted stock unit awards, stock options and to the number of shares issued and issuable under the company's equity incentive plans.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Sigyn Therapeutics Inc.

Sigyn Therapeutics is a development-stage, medical-technology company headquartered in San Diego, California. The company's therapeutic candidates are designed to overcome clearly defined limitations in healthcare. These include the ImmunePrepplatform, ChemoPrep, ChemoPure and Sigyn Therapy. ImmunePrep

is a development-stage commercialization platform to enhance and extend the performance of immunotherapeutic antibodies, which account for 9 of the top 15 best-selling cancer therapy drugs. ChemoPrep

is designed to optimize the delivery of chemotherapy, the most commonly administered drug to treat cancer, while ChemoPureextracts

off-target chemotherapy from the bloodstream to reduce treatment toxicity. Sigyn Therapy

is a novel blood-purification technology being advanced to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders. To date,

in vitro

studies have demonstrated the ability of Sigyn Therapyto reduce the circulating prevalence of 12 different pathogen and inflammatory-disease targets from human blood plasma. Based on these outcomes, candidate treatment indications include community-acquired pneumonia, endotoxemia, drug-resistant viral and bacterial infections, and sepsis, the leading cause of hospital deaths in the United States. First-in-human feasibility studies of Sigyn Therapy

plan to enroll end-stage renal disease (“ESRD”) patients with endotoxemia and concurrent inflammation, which are highly prevalent and associated with increased mortality in the ESRD population. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SIGY are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN