Chinese President Accepts Mawlavi Asadullah As Afghan Ambassador

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Chinese President Xi Jinping has accepted Mawlavi Asadullah's also known as Bilal Karimi letter of credence as Afghan ambassador and plenipotentiary to the People's Republic of China, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on this Twitter handle wrote:“The President of the People's Republic of China H.E. Xi Jinping, accepted the letter of credence of Mawlawi Asadullah (@BilalKarimi44) as the Ambassador Extraordinaire and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to China.”

He added:“Accepting the letter of credence of Mr. Karimi, President Xi welcomed him as the Ambassador to China & wished him success in his tenure.”

During the ceremony, Mr. Karimi also met the Chinese Foreign Minister Mr. Wang Yi. FM Wang Yi congratulated Karimi for presenting his letter of credence to the President of China.

Karimi took charge of the IEA Embassy in Beijing in December 2023 following presenting a copy of his letter of credence to the Foreign Ministry of China in Beijing.

