Toobit To List CATWIFHAT (CWIF) For Spot Trading On February 1, 2024, At 8 AM UTC

Toobit, a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of CATWIFHAT (CWIF) for spot trading. The listing is scheduled to take place on February 1, 2024, at 8 AM UTC. CATWIFHAT recently concluded a successful migration to a final contract address on Solana, offering enhanced features and improved functionalities.

Overview of Migration:

CATWIFHAT executed a migration from its initial contract address,“CWIFv0,” to a finalized CWIF contract address on Solana between December 26th, 2023, and January 12th, 2024. The migration aimed to address challenges related to token analysis, burn metrics, and aligning the total supply with the community's understanding.

Reasons for Migration:

– Token Holder Engagement: CATWIFHAT experienced rapid growth, gaining over 28,000 holders within one week of its launch. To streamline token analysis and burn metrics, the migration was initiated to address the challenges posed by the large number of holders.

– Total Supply Alignment: CATWIFHAT initially chose a total supply of 77.77 Trillion, unrelated to its predecessor, dogwifhat. In the migration process, the total supply was adjusted to 999 Trillion CWIF, aligning it with a 1:1 conversion ratio for ease of understanding for WIF holders.

Highlights of the Migration:

– Over 950 Trillion out of 999 Trillion of the max supply have already been permanently burned, leaving less than 5% in circulation.

– The migration was open from December 26th, 2023, to January 12th, 2024, with clear instructions provided for a smooth transition.

Community Building Efforts:

Following the migration, unmigrated CWIFv0 tokens, which still have liquidity pools, can be swapped for other tokens on Jupiter. The CATWIFHAT team announced that these unmigrated CWIF tokens would be utilized for initial community building efforts, including airdrops and giveaways.

About CATWIFHAT (CWIF):

CATWIFHAT is a dynamic cryptocurrency that recently migrated to a finalized contract address on Solana. With a focus on community engagement, transparency, and innovation, CATWIFHAT aims to provide an improved experience for its users in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

Toobit is excited to list CATWIFHAT (CWIF) on its platform, offering users a seamless and secure spot trading experience with the recently upgraded features. For the latest information and updates on the CATWIFHAT (CWIF) listing, visit Toobit's platform .

About Toobit:

Toobit is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets. Toobit offers a range of trading options, including futures contract trading, spot trading, OTC, and various other modes. Since the platform's inception, its primary focus has been on guaranteeing transparent and fair transactions while ensuring ample market depth and liquidity. Continuously expanding its offerings, Toobit is dedicated to catering to the ever-evolving needs of the cryptocurrency community.

