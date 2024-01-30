Orange (ORNJ), A Decentralized Finance (Defi) Ecosystem, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut Orange (ORNJ) on January 31, 2024, for all BitMart users. The ORNJ/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 12:00 (UTC).







What is Orange (ORNJ)?

Orange represents a cutting-edge decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, meticulously designed to cater to the needs of both individual consumers and businesses in managing Bitcoin and various blockchain protocols. At its core, Orange stands out as a comprehensive suite of products and services, seamlessly facilitating access and efficient management of digital assets across a range of blockchain platforms.

This ecosystem is anchored by the Orange token, which acts as the driving force behind its diverse array of offerings, ranging from the Orange Wallet, a sophisticated software wallet, to Orange Swap, a non-custodial decentralized exchange, and the Orange Assistant, an AI-powered chatbot providing valuable insights and information in the crypto domain.

Why Orange (ORNJ)?

The Orange ecosystem is a beacon in the DeFi landscape, offering a robust and user-friendly platform to manage and interact with a variety of blockchain protocols including Bitcoin, BRC-20, Stacks, and Ordinals NFTs. What makes Orange truly distinctive is its holistic approach to DeFi, integrating a suite of tools and services that enhance user experience and streamline digital asset management.

The integration of artificial intelligence through the Orange Assistant further enriches the platform, offering users rapid access to industry insights and information. The decentralized, non-custodial nature of the Orange Wallet guarantees security and privacy, making it an ideal choice for managing digital assets. Orange's commitment to decentralization and user empowerment positions it as a pivotal player in the DeFi sector, offering a comprehensive solution for modern crypto needs.

About Orange (ORNJ)

Token Supply: 100,000,000 ORNJ

Token Type: BRC-20

Orange is more than just a DeFi platform; it's an entire ecosystem designed to revolutionize how users interact with Bitcoin and other blockchain technologies. The ecosystem's cornerstone, the Orange Wallet, is a browser extension software wallet that provides a secure, decentralized, and non-custodial means to access and manage a range of cryptocurrencies and NFTs. This integration with the Orange Assistant, leveraging AI technology, offers users an enhanced experience with quick access to crypto insights and information.

Furthermore, Orange Swap extends the ecosystem's capabilities, offering a user-friendly platform for seamless swapping between Bitcoin, BRC-20, Stacks, and Ordinals NFTs. Orange's commitment to innovation and user-centric design is evident in each component of its ecosystem, all powered by the versatile Orange token, facilitating a more integrated, efficient, and secure DeFi experience.

To learn more about Orange (ORNJ), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

