QCB Governor Meets GIP CEO

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Central Bank Governor HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohamed bin Saoud al-Thani Tuesday met with Adebayo Ogunlesi, co-founder and chief executive officer of Global Infrastructure Partners. During the meeting, they reviewed the latest global development in the banking and finance sector.

