Teachmecode Institute Announces Grand Opening Of Cutting-Edge Dubai School

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) TeachMeCode Institute, a pioneering force in technology education, is thrilled to announce its state-of-the-art school in Dubai. Launched on January 15th, 2024, the momentous occasion marked a major milestone for the institute, known for its innovative approach to coding and technology education.

The grand launch event on January 15th delivered an immersive experience for attendees, featuring a school tour, interactive games, special gifts, and an opportunity to meet future classmates. The activities illustrated the vibrant and engaging learning environment that defines TeachMeCode Institute.

The launch event witnessed the esteemed presence of His Excellency Yaqoob Al Ali, Executive Director and Private Advisor of His Highness Sheikh Juma Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum's office. Chairman Mr. Alexandru Cocindau delivered an inspiring speech, highlighting the institute's transformation from concept to reality. The joint ribbon-cutting ceremony, featuring His Excellency Yaqoob Al Ali, Mr. Alexandru Cocindau, and General Manager Miss Ziba Kalbiyeva, served as a shining symbol for the institute's official commencement.

Prospective students enjoyed an exclusive preview of the color-coded classrooms, gaining insights into the institute's learning atmosphere, values, and the diverse talents nurtured. Coding activities highlighted the institute's innovative educational approach, offering guests a glimpse into its distinct style of teaching. Attendees were also impressed by the tree developed with artificial intelligence, crafted to respond to students' requests and boost their tech-savviness through direct engagement with technology. Notably, TeachMeCode Institute is venturing out on a global expansion initiative, intending to open a franchise and providing a substantial opportunity for investors to join its growth journey.

Centered in Dubai, TeachMeCode Institute boasts cutting-edge facilities that include the latest iMac devices, interactive desk screens with personalized greetings, and an ingenious AI tree designed for interactive learning. The fusion of technology and interactive tools creates a dynamic and stimulating environment for students.

The institute's curriculum is thoughtfully crafted to cater to a diverse range of tech interests and skill levels. Courses cover Front-End Development, Back-End Development, UI/UX Design, Blockchain Fundamentals, and a newly introduced Python course encompassing AI, Machine Learning, and Data Analytics. Each course emphasizes hands-on experience, providing students with a profound understanding of the subject matter.

Through strategic partnerships with leading tech companies, TeachMeCode Institute is paving the way for exceptionally successful careers in technology.

