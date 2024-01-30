Malaysia-Qatar Ties Set For Greater Heights, Says Envoy

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Plans for exchange visits at the highest level between Qatar and Malaysia are underway as the two countries mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, Malaysian ambassador Zamshari Shaharan has said.

“We have a very good basis, a warm and close relationship,” the envoy told *Gulf Times, expressing optimism about the future of their ties.“There is still room for moving forward and to explore and increase co-operation between the two countries.”

Shaharan underlined the potential for further co-operation and exploration, both at the diplomatic level and in cultural and artistic collaborations.

He noted that the cultural exchange between Qatar and Malaysia took a significant leap during the FIFA World Cup 2022, where Malaysian groups showcased their talents.

This was further strengthened during the ongoing AFC Asian Cup with various groups representing the nation seen performing remarkably.

Shaharan lauded the organisation of the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar, expressing confidence in the country's capability due to its successful hosting of the World Cup 2022.

Despite the Malaysian football team not qualifying for the round of 16, the ambassador commended their fighting spirit, particularly highlighting the thrilling 3-3 draw against Korea.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary, a“Malaysia Truly Asia” Hi-Tea event took place last Friday in Doha, organised by the Malaysian embassy, in collaboration with the Malaysian community in Qatar.

It showcased Malaysia's cultural diversity through various performances, traditional activities, and culinary delights.

