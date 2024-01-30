Qatar Sends Field Hospital For Palestinians

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) A Qatari Armed Forces aircraft carrying 42 tonnes of aid for Gaza arrived Tuesday in the Egyptian city of Al Arish. The aid includes a field hospital as well as medical equipment and supplies provided by Qatar. So far Qatar has sent 74 aircraft to Gaza with a total aid of 2,186 tonnes. Qatar is supporting the brotherly Palestinian people during their current difficult humanitarian conditions.

